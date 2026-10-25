Industrial Ethernet Market Expected To Reach $84.11 Billion By 2030 Driven By Robust Industry Expansion

Industrial Ethernet Market Report

Industrial Ethernet Market Growth

Industrial Ethernet Market Analysis

The Business Research Company's Industrial Ethernet Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Industrial Ethernet market is becoming an essential segment within the broader technology landscape, driven by rapid advancements in automation and connectivity. As industries evolve toward smarter operations, Industrial Ethernet is set to play a crucial role in enabling reliable, high-speed communication across various sectors. Let's examine the market size, regional leadership, key drivers, and major players shaping its future.

Industrial Ethernet Market Size and Its Position Within Telecom and IT Sectors

By 2030, the Industrial Ethernet market is projected to exceed $84 billion. When compared to its parent Telecom market, which is anticipated to reach around $3,914 billion in the same year, Industrial Ethernet will account for roughly 2% of that figure. Additionally, within the broader Information Technology industry, expected to be valued at $13,788 billion by 2030, Industrial Ethernet will represent nearly 1% of the overall market size.

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Asia-Pacific Emerging as the Dominant Region in Industrial Ethernet by 2030

The Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to be the leading market for Industrial Ethernet by 2030, with a valuation of $30 billion. Growing from $13 billion in 2025, this expansion reflects a strong compound annual growth rate of 17%. Key contributors to this surge include widespread adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies in manufacturing, increased investments in smart factory infrastructure, rising industrial automation deployments in developing economies, and government initiatives promoting digital transformation and industrial modernization across the region.

United States Set to Lead as the Largest Country Market in Industrial Ethernet by 2030

On a national level, the USA will hold the largest share in the Industrial Ethernet market by 2030, valued at $24 billion. This represents growth from $12 billion in 2025, with a CAGR of 14%. The country's market growth is fueled by increased implementation of connected industrial networks in advanced manufacturing, growing adoption of industrial IoT platforms focused on operational efficiency, investments in intelligent process control, strong demand for high-speed communication technologies in critical applications, and ongoing modernization efforts supporting predictive maintenance and data-driven production.

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Hardware Segment Expected to Dominate Industrial Ethernet Market by 2030

Among the various offerings in the Industrial Ethernet market-hardware, software, and services-the hardware segment is predicted to be the largest, accounting for 50% or $42 billion of the market in 2030. This dominance is supported by factors such as the expanding use of industrial switches, routers, gateways, and connectors in automated manufacturing facilities, the need for reliable network infrastructure suited to harsh industrial environments, greater integration of Ethernet-enabled devices and controllers, and continuous technological advancements in ruggedized networking equipment tailored for industrial use.

Protocol and Application Segments Defining Industrial Ethernet Market Structure

Industrial Ethernet is segmented by protocol types including etherCAT, etherNet/IP, PROFINET, POWERLINK, SERCOS III, CC-link IE, and various others. Application-wise, the market spans sectors such as oil and gas, aerospace and defense, energy and power, electrical and electronics, automotive and transport, chemicals, and other industrial uses.

Steady Growth Rate Forecast for Industrial Ethernet Through 2030

The Industrial Ethernet market is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 16% leading up to 2030, reflecting a robust expansion fueled by technological and industrial trends.

Key Growth Drivers Accelerating Industrial Ethernet Adoption

A major catalyst for market growth is the rapid rollout of Industry 4.0 and Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) technologies. Industrial enterprises are increasingly outfitting factories with connected sensors, smart machinery, and intelligent automation systems to boost productivity, visibility, and operational effectiveness. Industrial Ethernet serves as the critical backbone for high-speed, deterministic communication that supports seamless data exchange between devices and control systems. This digital transformation in industrial operations underpins strong market momentum.

The shift from traditional fieldbus systems to single-pair Ethernet and Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) is also accelerating market growth. Organizations are upgrading legacy communication networks to achieve better interoperability, reduced complexity, and enhanced scalability. Single-pair Ethernet simplifies device connectivity across factories, while TSN provides deterministic communication necessary for mission-critical industrial applications. The convergence of industrial and enterprise networks is driving increased adoption across multiple industries.

Strengthening cybersecurity mandates for operational technology (OT) networks further propel expansion in the Industrial Ethernet market. As cyber threats targeting industrial infrastructures rise, companies are prioritizing network resilience and security. Advanced Industrial Ethernet solutions now incorporate features such as network segmentation, secure communication protocols, and continuous threat monitoring. Regulatory requirements and corporate risk management strategies are encouraging broader investment in secure industrial connectivity, contributing notably to market growth.

Opportunities Abound Across Hardware, Software, and Services Segments in Industrial Ethernet

Substantial growth prospects exist in hardware, software, and services within the Industrial Ethernet ecosystem. Together, these segments are expected to generate over $44 billion in value by 2030. This is driven by increasing deployment of intelligent industrial networking infrastructure, growing adoption of network management and analytics platforms, demand for scalable and secure communication systems, implementation of connected automation across manufacturing plants, and ongoing investments in industrial digital transformation. These trends emphasize the industrial sector's focus on operational efficiency, real-time connectivity, and data-driven decision-making.

The hardware market is forecasted to grow by $22 billion, software by $13 billion, and services by $9 billion between 2025 and 2030. The market features a mix of global industrial automation leaders and specialized networking technology firms, all advancing high-performance communication infrastructure, deterministic networking, enhanced cybersecurity, edge connectivity, and automation system integration. Real-time data exchange, network reliability in demanding environments, interoperability across diverse vendor systems, and compliance with industrial communication standards remain vital for competitive advantage.

Siemens AG Leading Industrial Ethernet Sales with Comprehensive Offerings

Siemens AG stood out as the market leader in 2025 with a 4% share of global Industrial Ethernet sales. Their digital industries division delivers a wide-ranging portfolio of industrial switches, communication processors, network management solutions, and Ethernet technologies designed to support real-time communications, factory automation, intelligent manufacturing, and secure connectivity in both process and discrete industrial environments.

Key Industry Players Driving the Industrial Ethernet Market Forward

The Industrial Ethernet market includes several prominent companies such as Siemens AG, Cisco Systems Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Asea Brown Boveri Ltd. (ABB AB), Rockwell Automation Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Omron Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Beckhoff Automation, Bosch Rexroth AG, Advantech Co. Ltd., Moxa Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Eaton Corporation plc, Analog Devices Inc., B&R Automation, Weidmüller, Robert Bosch GmbH, National Instruments Corporation, ACS Motion Control Ltd., Parker Hannifin Corporation, Physik Instrumente GmbH, General Electric Pvt. Ltd., Alta Industrial Motion, and Belden Inc.

Industrial Ethernet Market Exhibits Moderate Fragmentation with Top Players Holding Significant Shares

The market shows moderate fragmentation, with the top 10 companies accounting for 22% of total revenue in 2025. This concentration reflects the technological and integration challenges inherent to industrial communication infrastructure, alongside the demand for deterministic and real-time connectivity and automation expertise. Leading firms such as Siemens AG, Cisco Systems Inc., Schneider Electric SE, ABB, Rockwell Automation, Mitsubishi Electric, Omron, Honeywell, Beckhoff Automation, and Bosch Rexroth maintain strong positions through extensive industrial networking portfolios, automation platform strengths, established customer relationships, and continuous innovation in connectivity and intelligent communication solutions. As industry digitization and automation demand intensifies, ongoing technological advancements and strategic partnerships will be crucial for maintaining competitive advantage.

Major Raw Material Suppliers Supporting the Industrial Ethernet Ecosystem

Key suppliers providing essential components to the Industrial Ethernet market include Texas Instruments Incorporated, Broadcom Inc., Marvell Technology Inc., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Infineon Technologies AG, STMicroelectronics N.V., Analog Devices Inc., Renesas Electronics Corporation, Microchip Technology Inc., Realtek Semiconductor Corporation, TE Connectivity Ltd., Molex LLC, Amphenol Corporation, Fujikura Ltd., Corning Incorporated, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Bel Fuse Inc., TDK Corporation, and Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Wholesalers and Distributors Enabling Market Reach and Supply Chain Efficiency

The distribution network comprises major wholesalers and distributors such as WESCO International Inc., Sonepar Group, Rexel S.A., RS Group plc, Arrow Electronics Inc., Avnet Inc., Future Electronics Inc., TTI Inc., DigiKey Corporation, Mouser Electronics Inc., Allied Electronics & Automation, Farnell Global, Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH, Distrelec Group AG, Conrad Electronic SE, Radwell International Inc., Graybar Electric Company Inc., Electrocomponents Industrial Solutions, and Heilind Electronics Inc.

Industrial Ethernet's Major End Users Span Diverse Sectors

Primary users of Industrial Ethernet technologies include leading corporations such as Toyota Motor Corporation, Volkswagen AG, Ford Motor Company, General Motors Company, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Shell plc, Chevron Corporation, BASF SE, Dow Inc., ArcelorMittal S.A., Tata Steel Limited, Siemens Energy AG, EDF Group, Duke Energy Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Intel Corporation.

Competitive Trends Highlighting Innovation and Network Resilience

Advancements in industrial Ethernet switching technology are reshaping the market by enhancing network resilience, simplifying device connectivity, and enabling dependable real-time communication essential for increasingly automated industrial operations. For instance, in February 2024, Westermo Network Technologies introduced the SandCat series, a compact plug-and-play unmanaged industrial Ethernet switch designed to offer cost-effective connectivity solutions tailored for utilities, marine, manufacturing, and energy sectors. Its five-port Fast Ethernet architecture and ease of deployment improve network availability and support seamless integration of industrial devices, facilitating efficient communication infrastructure expansion across distributed environments.

Corporate Strategies Focused on Connectivity, Real-Time Processing and Cybersecurity

Leading companies are adopting several key strategies to maintain their competitive edge, including: implementing Time-Sensitive Networking to enhance deterministic communication, integrating edge computing to enable real-time data processing, forming strategic collaborations to accelerate smart factory connectivity and automation, deploying single-pair Ethernet technology for simplified network architectures, and developing cybersecurity-focused network solutions to protect industrial infrastructure from growing cyber threats.

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Industrial Ethernet Market Expected to Reach $84.11 Billion by 2030 Driven by Robust Industry Expansion News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 26, 2026, 00:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Business & Economy, Electronics Industry, Energy Industry, World & Regional



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