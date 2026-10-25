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Used Aircraft Market Overview

The Business Research Company's The Used Aircraft Market Is Projected to Experience a Steady 7.1% CAGR Driven by Growing Industry Applications

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LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The used aircraft market has been experiencing notable growth, driven by operators seeking more affordable aircraft options and efforts to expand or modernize fleets efficiently. As the aviation industry continues to evolve, understanding the market's current size, key drivers, and regional dynamics offers valuable insight into its future trajectory.

Growth Projections and Market Size of the Used Aircraft Market

The used aircraft market has seen substantial expansion in recent years and is expected to continue this upward trend. From $32.55 billion in 2025, it is projected to grow to $35 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. This historic growth is largely due to increasing demand for aircraft at lower acquisition costs, ongoing fleet replacement needs, the rising acceptance of pre-owned planes by budget-conscious operators, better availability of certified used aircraft, and a surge in the need for rapid fleet growth.

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Looking ahead, the market is anticipated to expand further, reaching $46.06 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.1%. Factors contributing to this forecast include the growing preference for affordable aircraft amid rising prices for new models, increasing activity in aircraft leasing and resale, higher demand for refurbished aircraft equipped with upgraded systems, widespread fleet modernization and replacement initiatives, and the expanded use of used aircraft for specialized mission operations. Key trends shaping the market during this period involve a stronger focus on cost-effective pre-owned aircraft, greater adoption of certified used planes to accelerate fleet growth, heightened demand for aircraft refurbishment and upgrades, increased availability of aircraft through leasing and resale, and a preference for extending the operational life of aircraft.

Defining Used Aircraft and Their Market Role

Used aircraft refer to pre-owned or previously operated airplanes that are resold or leased for ongoing use after passing required inspections, maintenance, and regulatory certifications. These aircraft provide a budget-friendly alternative to new planes while maintaining reliable performance and compliance with aviation standards. Their appeal lies in reducing acquisition expenses, enabling faster fleet expansion or replacement, and maximizing aircraft utilization for a variety of applications, including special mission roles.

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Passenger Traffic as a Primary Driver for the Used Aircraft Market

One of the key factors propelling growth in the global used aircraft market is the increase in air passenger traffic. This metric accounts for the total number of passengers transported by airlines via domestic and international flights over a specific timeframe and serves as a major indicator of air travel demand. Rising disposable incomes have made air travel more accessible for both business and leisure, leading to a steady uptick in passenger numbers. As air traffic grows, airlines look to cost-effective fleet expansion solutions, often turning to pre-owned aircraft to quickly boost capacity while minimizing capital expenditures. For example, in September 2024, Airports Council International, a Canada-based trade association, reported that global passenger traffic reached 8.7 billion in 2023, representing a 30.6% increase compared to 2022. This surge in passengers directly supports the expansion of the used aircraft market.

Regional Overview and Market Share Expectations

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the used aircraft market. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to experience the fastest growth during the coming years. The market report covers several key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global trends and regional performance.

Our 2026 reports feature deeper market intelligence with market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, and updated graphics and tables.

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The Used Aircraft Market Is Projected to Experience a Steady 7.1% CAGR Driven by Growing Industry Applications News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 26, 2026, 00:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Business & Economy, International Organizations, Technology, World & Regional



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