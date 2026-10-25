The Wide Bandgap Semiconductor Material And Devices Market Is Projected To Grow To $16.75 Billion By 2030

Wide Bandgap Semiconductor Material And Devices Market

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The Business Research Company's Wide Bandgap Semiconductor Material And Devices Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The wide bandgap semiconductor material and devices market is gaining significant traction as technological advancements and growing demand for efficient power solutions drive its expansion. This sector is set to experience remarkable growth, shaped by innovations and rising adoption across various high-performance applications. Let's explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional outlook, and future trends influencing this dynamic industry.

Steady Market Expansion in Wide Bandgap Semiconductor Material and Devices

The market for wide bandgap semiconductor materials and devices has witnessed rapid growth recently. From a valuation of $10.14 billion in 2025, it is projected to reach $11.24 billion by 2026, representing a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%. This upward trend during the historical period is mainly driven by increasing demand for power electronics with enhanced efficiency, wider use of silicon carbide materials, growing requirements for semiconductor devices capable of operating at high temperatures, the need for higher breakdown voltages, and the expansion of gallium nitride device fabrication.

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Future Market Outlook Highlights Strong Growth Prospects

Looking ahead, the wide bandgap semiconductor material and devices industry is expected to continue its rapid climb, reaching an estimated $16.75 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 10.5%. The anticipated growth in the forecast period is fueled by rising demand for next-generation power semiconductor devices and expanding use of wide bandgap technologies in high-frequency applications. Additional factors include increasing needs for electronics with high power density, accelerated development of advanced gallium nitride and silicon carbide devices, and growing investments in manufacturing capacity. Key trends shaping the market landscape include wider adoption of gallium nitride semiconductors, increased deployment of silicon carbide power devices, growing demand for semiconductor operation at higher temperatures, advancements in high-voltage wide bandgap devices, and integration of fast-switching semiconductor technologies.

Understanding Wide Bandgap Semiconductor Materials and Devices

Wide bandgap semiconductors are characterized by having a larger energy bandgap compared to traditional silicon-based materials. This attribute allows them to operate effectively under higher electric fields, elevated temperatures, and greater voltages while delivering improved efficiency. They offer advantages such as superior thermal stability, enhanced breakdown voltage, and faster switching capabilities, making them preferable for demanding applications over conventional semiconductor materials.

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Growing Demand for Electric Vehicles Boosts Market Growth

One of the primary factors propelling the wide bandgap semiconductor material and devices market is the increasing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs). These vehicles, powered entirely or partly by electric motors and rechargeable batteries, are becoming more popular due to government incentives and stricter emission regulations promoting cleaner transportation. Wide bandgap semiconductor materials play a crucial role in EV powertrains and charging systems by enabling higher power efficiency, faster charging times, and better thermal management. For instance, in January 2024, Kelley Blue Book, a US-based Cox Automotive company, reported that in 2023, a record 1.2 million car buyers in the United States opted for electric vehicles, accounting for 7.6% of the overall US vehicle market, up from 5.9% in 2022. This surge in EV adoption is a significant driver for the growth of the wide bandgap semiconductor market.

Regional Market Dynamics in Wide Bandgap Semiconductor Material and Devices

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the global wide bandgap semiconductor material and devices market. However, the fastest growth is expected to occur in the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period. The market analysis encompasses several key regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a broad view of global trends and regional opportunities.

Our 2026 reports feature deeper market intelligence with market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, and updated graphics and tables.

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The Wide Bandgap Semiconductor Material and Devices Market Is Projected to Grow to $16.75 Billion by 2030 News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 26, 2026, 00:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Electronics Industry, International Organizations, Technology, World & Regional



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