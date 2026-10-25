BJP Will Form Government Again In 2027 Says Keshav Prasad Maurya

BJP's Confidence in 2027 Assembly Elections

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 26 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya stressed that the BJP will form the government in the state for the third time in 2027, while taking a jibe at Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav. Speaking to ANI, Maurya said that Yadav's dream of becoming UP Chief Minister will remain unrealistic and distant.

“In 2027, the BJP will form the government in Uttar Pradesh with a massive majority for the third time. Under the guidance of our honourable Prime Minister, Uttar Pradesh has been moving forward since 2017 and will continue to progress rapidly,” he said.“The Samajwadi Party can keep pumping as much hot air as they want for now, but they have no future. The SP's future is in the dark. The future of SP leader Shri Akhilesh Yadav is in the dark. His dream of becoming Chief Minister will remain a distant, unrealistic dream," he said. Uttar Pradesh, the state with highest number of Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) with 403 elected seats, will go to polls in 2027.

Friction Over Seat-Sharing Within INDIA Alliance

Earlier on Sunday, a high-decibel poster war has broken out outside the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) headquarters in Lucknow, with banners declaring "200 seat haq hai hamara" (200 seats are our right). The assertion comes as the Congress has reportedly submitted a wishlist of 200 Assembly constituencies to its INDIA alliance partner, the Samajwadi Party (SP). The move has triggered fresh friction in seat-sharing talks between the two key allies ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The poster read, "200 सीट हक है हमारा" (200 seat haq hai hamara).

The eye-catching hoarding, featuring photographs of Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, underscores growing pressure from grassroots party workers to stake a claim on nearly half of the 403-member UP Legislative Assembly, directly challenging the narrative of the Congress remaining a junior partner in the state. However, Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav refuted the said rift, terming it a "fake poster".

Akhilesh Yadav Dismisses Posters as Fake

'Alliance' Gives BJP a Stomach Ache 'Fake Posters' Being Put Up, So Much Fear Has Set In. The municipal higher authorities of UP should be suspended because some people are openly getting posters put up without depositing the money, but no action is being taken-either this is based on corruption or pressure from the administration. When these unknown posters are put up secretly, it also causes a loss to local revenue, because such posters are installed without fees; if the fee were officially paid, a receipt would also have to be issued, and in that case, the name of the conspirator would come out and they would get caught," he posted on X.

"The penalty for this revenue loss should be borne by the concerned officials, and an inquiry should be initiated against them and they should also be suspended. We are keeping a date-wise record of all such incidents that are happening, and we are also keeping a record of which officer was responsible for this at the time. The PDA government is coming now, and it will expose all the dirty dealings of these corrupt officers. From ED-CBI to EOW, everyone will be activated, and a thorough account will be settled with all these corrupt officers," Yadav further said. (ANI)

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