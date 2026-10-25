MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to the New York Post, Ukrinform reports.

"We will see," Melania Trump said on Saturday, October 24, in response to a question about whether she would make a personal visit to Ukraine.

U.S. President Donald Trump commented on the possibility, saying, "It could happen."

The presidential couple spoke to reporters in Palm Beach after casting their ballots in early voting for the midterm election.

The first lady, for the first time, addressed the cease-fire she said she brokered between Russia and Ukraine for the city of Oleshky, which is facing starvation.

Melania Trump said that, as part of her efforts, she had communicated with both Russian ruler Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"We talked. We signed the agreement," the first lady said.

President Trump, who has been trying to negotiate a long-term cease-fire between the two nations, said his wife is doing better than his professional envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

"She does better than our professionals," he said as the first lady smiled.

And he did not rule out sending her in to join the negotiations.

"I think she's doing better than the professionals right now," he said. "She got a ceasefire. This has to do with children and people, elderly people."

NG troops deliver baby food to Oleshky

The article notes that she received international acclaim for her work but questions arose on Saturday about the role Pope Leo played after it was revealed he also called Zelensky and Putin to urge a ceasefire. His calls were a few days before the first lady announced the deal was secured. The pontiff contacted Putin on October 16 and then spoke to Zelensky three days later.

"It is great to have Pope's support, and they are starting a ceasefire on October 27, and I hope everything goes as it's planned," the first lady said.

Democrats accused Melania Trump of stealing the pope's credit but both Russia and Ukraine confirmed her role in brokering the deal. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov praised the first lady's involvement in securing the cease-fire, as did Ukrainian human rights ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets.

As Ukrinform reported, U.S. First Lady Melania Trump said she had secured a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine covering only the Russian-occupied city of Oleshky in the Kherson region.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported that Ukraine would introduce a ceasefire in a designated area starting on the night of October 27 to facilitate a humanitarian operation in temporarily occupied Oleshky.

Ukrainian human rights ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets held an online meeting with Russian human rights ombudswoman Yana Lantratova, during which they discussed previously agreed details of the humanitarian mission in Oleshky.

Photo: The White House