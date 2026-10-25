Bangladeshi Drugmakers Showcase Products At Global Oncology Congress In Madrid

Bangladesh Ambassador to Spain Masudur Rahman visited the stalls of Beacon Pharmaceuticals, Renata, and Eskayef Pharmaceuticals at the IFEMA exhibition center in Madrid on October 24, according to a social media post from the embassy.

The three companies are participating in the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2026, which brings together organizations and stakeholders from the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors.

The participating Bangladeshi companies have high expectations from the event, the embassy said, highlighting their efforts to engage with the international pharmaceutical and healthcare community.

The congress features 736 organizations across its program and exhibition hall, providing a platform for companies to showcase their products, exchange knowledge, and explore potential business partnerships.

Bangladesh's participation in the international event offers an opportunity to raise the profile of its pharmaceutical industry and strengthen its engagement with global healthcare markets.