EBL, Partners To Install Sanitary Napkin Vending Machines At 10 Educational Institutions

Under this collaboration, EBL will support the installation of vending machines, while Square Toiletries Ltd. and Vertical Innovations will contribute through product supply, machine installation and technical support. The initiative is designed to address practical menstrual hygiene needs in educational institutions and encourage greater awareness of menstrual health among young women.

The agreement signing ceremony was attended by EBL DMD and Head of Retail and SME Banking Syed Zulkar Nayen; Head of Priority and Women Banking, Tanzeri Hoque; Tehsina Khanom, Manager, Marketing, Square Toiletries Ltd; Dina Afsana Co-founder and COO, Vertical Innovations Limited among others.

Through this partnership, EBL Women Banking seeks to extend its commitment beyond financial services by supporting initiatives that contribute to women's health, well-being and empowerment.