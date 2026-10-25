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EBL, Partners To Install Sanitary Napkin Vending Machines At 10 Educational Institutions

EBL, Partners To Install Sanitary Napkin Vending Machines At 10 Educational Institutions


Date: 2026-10-25 08:05:27

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) EBL Women Banking has entered into a strategic partnership with Square Toiletries Ltd. and Vertical Innovations Ltd. to improve access to menstrual hygiene products for female students through the installation of sanitary napkin vending machines at 10 selected educational institutions across Bangladesh. The initiative aims to make essential menstrual hygiene products more accessible while promoting menstrual health, hygiene awareness and a supportive environment for female students.

Under this collaboration, EBL will support the installation of vending machines, while Square Toiletries Ltd. and Vertical Innovations will contribute through product supply, machine installation and technical support. The initiative is designed to address practical menstrual hygiene needs in educational institutions and encourage greater awareness of menstrual health among young women.

The agreement signing ceremony was attended by EBL DMD and Head of Retail and SME Banking Syed Zulkar Nayen; Head of Priority and Women Banking, Tanzeri Hoque; Tehsina Khanom, Manager, Marketing, Square Toiletries Ltd; Dina Afsana Co-founder and COO, Vertical Innovations Limited among others.

Through this partnership, EBL Women Banking seeks to extend its commitment beyond financial services by supporting initiatives that contribute to women's health, well-being and empowerment.

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Bangladesh Monitor

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