BTRC Moves To Allow Viasat In-Flight Internet In Bangladesh Airspace

The telecom regulator recommended authorizing the in-flight connectivity (IFC) service on Ka-band frequencies on a shared, non-exclusive basis, subject to security clearances and compliance with regulatory conditions, according to a BTRC document.

A proposed annual fee of USD 2,000, plus applicable value-added tax (VAT), remains open to review as the Spectrum Management Committee (SMC) has suggested that the commission reconsider the previously fixed fee in view of current circumstances.

Viasat applied to the BTRC to provide internet connectivity as a value-added service for passengers on foreign airlines that fly over or land in Bangladesh. The California-based company serves aviation, maritime, enterprise, and government markets.

The authorization would cover an uplink frequency range of 27.5-30 GHz and a downlink range of 17.7-20.2 GHz. Viasat would have to comply with technical standards, including ITU-R S.2233, ITU-R S.2357, ITU-R S.524, and ETSI EN 303 978.

The service would be limited to aircraft interiors. Viasat would not be allowed to set up associated telecommunications infrastructure in Bangladesh or link its network to any public telecommunications network in the country.

Ground terminal operations at Bangladeshi aerodromes would be permitted only for short periods while aircraft remain on the tarmac. The network would also be barred from use in emergency or life-saving operations during flights.

The recommendation is conditional on security clearances from the agencies concerned and the Ministry of Home Affairs, along with payment of the applicable charges against the demand note. Payment may be made in USD or the equivalent amount in BDT, calculated at Bangladesh Bank's foreign currency selling rate on the payment date.

Viasat would also have to submit annual and quarterly reports to the BTRC on the total number of aircraft using Ka-band IFC within Bangladesh's airspace.

The commission would retain the authority to modify technical parameters, revise annual fees and levies, or suspend or revoke the authorization at any time.

The recommendation draws on earlier resolutions of the 51st and 78th SMC meetings and the 213th BTRC Commission meeting. Under those resolutions, Switzerland-based OnAir and Biman Bangladesh Airlines received similar IFC permissions at an annual fee of USD 2,000.

In its 2024 impact report, Viasat said it provided passenger connectivity for more than 60 airlines and connected aircraft services for more than 200 airlines worldwide.