Eldeniz And Sanan Make History In Astana

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The World Wrestling Championships are underway in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan.

On the second day of the competition, two of our wrestlers were crowned world champions.

According to the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation, Eldeniz Azizli (55 kg) has added another title to his collection. Azizli defeated Iran's Payam Balutaki 3–1 in the final to become a five-time world champion. With this achievement, the decorated wrestler set a new personal record in Azerbaijani wrestling.

Sanan Suleymanov (77 kg), meanwhile, faced Moldova's Alexandrin Gutu in the decisive bout. Defeating his opponent 8–3, Sanan became a senior world champion for the first time.

Sanan also ended a 15-year wait. Suleymanov became the first Azerbaijani male wrestler since 2011 to win a world title in an Olympic weight category.