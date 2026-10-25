Tomorrow, Today Releases Interview With Creator Thugesh On Rejection, Originality And 11 Years On Youtube

Thugesh discusses rejection, originality and the creator economy on Tomorrow, Today.

Critic comedian and YouTuber Thugesh discusses modeling rejection, building a 1 million-subscriber channel and staying relevant in the creator economy.

- ThugeshSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tomorrow, Today, the long-form interview series created and hosted by Shekhar Natarajan, has released a new episode featuring Thugesh (Mahesh Keshwala), a critic comedian, YouTuber and host with more than 1 million subscribers. The episode, available now on YouTube and major podcast platforms, follows his path from a middle-class family in Thane, India, to more than a decade in the creator economy.In the conversation, Thugesh describes growing up as an only child in a Gujarati family, his parents' sacrifices to send him to an English-medium school, and years of low confidence despite strong academic results and district-level cricket. He studied commerce and law and pursued a company secretary qualification before turning to content creation.Topics covered in the episode include:- Early rejection in modeling competitions and the colorism he says shaped them- Why he walked away from modeling despite his passion for it- Starting a YouTube channel in 2016 with nothing to lose- Losing monetization, deleting more than 100 videos and rebuilding the channel with his own face and voice- Insecurity, the fear of becoming irrelevant and the pressure creators face to keep performing- Originality, inspiration and the changing role of social media and AI in content creation"No one is original. Originality is a myth," Thugesh said during the episode. "In content creation, everything is inspired from somewhere."He also says he plans to stay on the platform regardless of other opportunities. "I will never quit YouTube," he said, "even if I get into movies.""If I don't perform, I will be stuck in my origin story," said Shekhar Natarajan, host of Tomorrow, Today, describing the pressure he felt growing up and how it parallels the drive of many first-generation creators.The full episode is available on YouTube: watch?v=49zpryiNqfgAbout Tomorrow, TodayTomorrow, Today is a long-form interview series created and hosted by Shekhar Natarajan. The show features conversations with entrepreneurs, innovators, policymakers, scientists, educators and thought leaders on the technologies, ideas and decisions shaping the future, from artificial intelligence and business to leadership and education. Episodes are available on YouTube and major podcast platforms.About ThugeshThugesh (Mahesh Keshwala) is a Mumbai-area critic comedian, YouTuber and talk show host who has created content for more than 10 years and built a YouTube audience of more than 1 million subscribers.About Shekhar NatarajanShekhar Natarajan is the founder and host of Tomorrow, Today and a former senior executive at American Eagle, Walmart, Target and Disney, where he led global initiatives in technology and supply chain strategy.

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Thugesh x Shekhar Natarajan | Tomorrow, Today

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Tomorrow, Today Releases Interview With Creator Thugesh on Rejection, Originality and 11 Years on YouTube News Provided By Tomorrow Today Media October 26, 2026, 00:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Technology



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