200th Street Langley Dentist explains why bad breath can return soon after brushing, the most common causes, and the daily habits that may help keep it away.

- Dr. Shymaa HashemLANGLEY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Bad breath that returns shortly after brushing is usually a sign of a cause that brushing alone does not address, according to Dr. Shymaa Hashem, owner at 200 St Langley Dentist. The Langley clinic is encouraging residents to look for the source of persistent odour rather than relying on mints and mouthwash to mask it.Bad breath affects a large share of the population. A review of published studies estimates that about one in three people experience it, and research summaries indicate that 80 to 90 percent of cases originate in the mouth. In many of those cases, the odour comes from areas a toothbrush does not clean well, not from the surfaces of the teeth.Dentists at the Langley clinic point to five frequent oral sources. Bacteria collect among the small bumps on the surface of the tongue. Food particles remain in the tight spaces between teeth. Plaque builds along the gum line, where it can lead to swollen or bleeding gums. Reduced saliva, known as dry mouth, allows odour-causing bacteria to multiply and can be a side effect of some medications. Cavities and early gum disease, which are not always visible at home, can also contribute.Diet also plays a role. Garlic and onions are among the best-known culprits, as their sulphur compounds enter the bloodstream and are exhaled through the lungs, so brushing does not remove the smell until the body clears them. Coffee and alcohol can dry out the mouth, while sugary foods and drinks feed the bacteria that produce odour.The clinic recommends a straightforward daily routine: brushing twice a day for two minutes with fluoride toothpaste, flossing once daily, cleaning the tongue, drinking water throughout the day, and cutting back on smoking or vaping. Mints and mouthwash offer only short-term relief. Hardened plaque, or tartar, cannot be removed by brushing and is cleared during a professional dental cleaning, which also allows dentists to catch problems early.Founded in 2006, 200 St Langley Dentist provides general, preventive, children's and emergency dental care at 19978 72 Ave, Unit 105, in Langley. The clinic accepts the Canadian Dental Care Plan (CDCP), assists with insurance claims and offers dental financing options for patients managing treatment costs.

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Mints and Mouthwash Mask the Problem: Langley's 200 St Dentist on the Real Causes of Persistent Bad Breath News Provided By Mapo SEO October 26, 2026, 00:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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