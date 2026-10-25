Marketfully Partners With Cyprus Airways To Personalize The Experience For International Travelers

Cyprus Airways adds five languages to its website with MotionPoint, a MarketFully company, giving travelers a native-language path from discovery to booking

- Mathieu Champigny, CEO, MarketFullyCOCONUT CREEK, FL, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- MarketFully today announced that Cyprus Airways has launched a multilingual website powered by MotionPoint, a MarketFully company. The site now serves travelers in French, German, Italian, Spanish and Russian alongside English and Greek, and went from vendor selection to live deployment in just 30 days. The new languages open the site to more than 700 million internet users who speak those languages, according to a MarketFully analysis* of national census and DataReportal data.Cyprus Airways, headquartered at Larnaca International Airport and operated by Charlie Airlines Ltd, connects the eastern Mediterranean with continental Europe and the Levant. The new languages target leisure travelers in key source markets, including France, Italy, Germany, Austria and Switzerland. Spanish and Russian extend the airline's reach into Southern and Eastern Europe.Travelers can now search destinations, read travel information and book flights entirely in their preferred language, covering the full journey from inspiration to purchase.Speed without re-platformingMotionPoint's proxy-based website localization technology layered the five new languages onto Cyprus Airways' existing site, with no significant changes to the airline's server architecture or booking infrastructure. MotionPoint pairs AI-driven translation with professional human linguists, so content reads naturally to local audiences while keeping pace as the airline updates fares, routes and offers.“As Cyprus Airways continues to grow internationally, we want the experience of travelling with us to be simple and welcoming from the very first interaction. For many customers, that journey begins on our website. Making our digital platform available in more languages allows us to communicate more effectively with our passengers, while supporting our growth in key international markets and strengthening Cyprus' connectivity with Europe and beyond.”Thanos Pascalis, CEO, Cyprus Airways“Cyprus Airways wanted travelers in each of its key markets to plan and book in their own language, and it wanted that live before the next travel season. Our team launched five languages in 30 days without touching the airline's underlying platform.”Mathieu Champigny, CEO, MarketFullyWhy it matters for airlines and travel brands. Native-language booking helps travelers complete a purchase with confidence.. Fast time to market: 30 days from vendor selection to launch.. No re-platforming: the airline kept its existing site and booking engine.. AI plus human linguists keep translations accurate and on brand as content changes.About Cyprus AirwaysCyprus Airways is the national carrier of Cyprus, operated by Charlie Airlines Ltd and headquartered at Larnaca International Airport. The airline operates a fleet of Airbus A220 and A320-family aircraft, employs more than 210 staff and holds IOSA certification. Learn more at cyprusairways.About MotionPointMotionPoint is a MarketFully company and a global leader in localization, enabling brands to launch and manage multilingual websites through proprietary technology that requires minimal engineering effort. MotionPoint's platform combines AI-driven translation with human linguistic expertise to help global brands reach customers in their preferred language, faster and at scale.About MarketFullyMarketFully helps brands reach, engage and grow in every market they sell in. Through its companies MotionPoint, Key Content and Social Element, MarketFully pairs AI-powered technology with people who know each market, so the content brands publish is localized, reviewed and owned by people who stand behind it. Learn more at marketfully.*Audience estimate: MarketFully analysis of DataReportal Digital 2026 country reports; Eurostat, E-commerce Statistics for Individuals (2025); Swiss Federal Statistical Office, language practices; Eurobarometer, French speakers in Belgium; Statistics Canada 2021 Census, French speakers; Kazakhstan 2021 Census, Russian speakers; and U.S. Census Bureau American Community Survey (2024), Spanish spoken at home.

Robin Bowling

MarketFully

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MarketFully Partners With Cyprus Airways to Personalize the Experience for International Travelers News Provided By MarketFully October 26, 2026, 00:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry



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