Hazmat Employees Due For Three-Year HAZMAT Ground Shipper Retraining Can Refresh Online With NATEC's New DOT Course

NATEC HAZMAT DOT Recurrent Training

Truck carrying HAZMAT

Four-hour online refresher/recurrent covers recent rule changes, helps keep your company compliant and may earn 4 REHS CEUs. Narrated with interactive games.

- DrakeFOUNTAIN VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., October 20, 2026 - HAZMAT employees have to be retrained at least once every three years, and the deadline arrives whether or not a multi-day workshop fits the schedule. NATEC International, Inc., a nationwide environmental health and safety (EHS) training company, has brought its U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) HAZMAT Ground Shipper Recurrent Training online as a four-hour, self-paced refresher for people who prepare and offer hazardous materials for shipment by highway.The retraining requirement is in Title 49 of the Code of Federal Regulations, 49 CFR 172.704(c)(2). NATEC's course teaches the DOT Hazardous Materials Regulations (49 CFR Parts 171-180), which apply nationwide, and is designed to help satisfy that requirement. It is recurrent training only, for students who have already completed initial HAZMAT employee training.What the refresher covers:The Ten Steps for preparing and offering a HAZMAT shipment, from classification to the carrier hand-offProper shipping names, including hazardous waste, hazardous substances, marine pollutants and elevated-temperature materialsPackaging, marking and labeling, including packages of hazardous wastePlacard Table 1 and Table 2, the 1,001 pound rule, and loading, unloading and segregationThe Uniform Hazardous Waste Manifest, with an interactive manifest activityRecent rule changes, including HM-215Q and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) e-Manifest Third Rule“We wanted more than employees checking a training box. NATEC delivered interactive learning that reinforced the skills behind compliance,” said Drake, Vice President at GENI, a NATEC training client.The course uses narrated slides, interactive games, a shipping description exercise, a hands-on manifest activity and knowledge checks, and closes with a certification quiz. Learners who pass receive a certificate of completion from NATEC, issued immediately. NATEC is approved to offer Registered Environmental Health Specialist (REHS) continuing education units (CEUs), and the course earns 4 REHS CEUs. CEUs must be requested before the course begins.“Three years goes fast, and pulling a team off the job for a day of classroom retraining is never easy to schedule. This four-hour online refresher lets companies keep their HAZMAT employees current without disrupting operations,” said Allison Croulet, Vice President of NATEC International, Inc.The refresher is for shipping and receiving staff, warehouse and dock workers, packers, production and laboratory personnel, EHS and compliance staff, and supervisors. Employees who have not yet completed initial HAZMAT training must do so first, within 90 days of hire or a change in job function, through a course such as NATEC's DOT HAZMAT Ground Shipper Training (HM-181 Employee Training), which takes approximately 13 hours. HM-181 employee training is the name many employers use for DOT HAZMAT employee training. The refresher covers federal highway (ground) shipping only, not air or vessel shipping, and employers remain responsible for site-specific training and records.Course details and registration: DOT HAZMAT Ground Shipper Recurrent TrainingQuestions? Call (800) 969-3228 or email.... Visit for a full list of environmental health and safety training courses.NATEC also provides online training in other hazardous waste topics, including the four-hour federal Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA) Hazardous Waste Generator Training, the four-hour California Title 22 Hazardous Waste Generator Training and the eight-hour Hazardous Waste Operations and Emergency Response (HAZWOPER) Refresher Training. Course offerings, formats and schedules vary.

Loi Tran

NATEC International, Inc.

+1 800-969-3228

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Hazmat Employees Due for Three-Year HAZMAT Ground Shipper Retraining Can Refresh Online With NATEC's New DOT Course News Provided By NATEC International, Inc. October 26, 2026, 00:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Chemical Industry, Environment, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Waste Management



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