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Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Sensors And Monitors Market Overview

The Business Research Company's Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Sensors and Monitors Market Size, Trends and Forecast to 2030

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The market for volatile organic compounds (VOC) sensors and monitors has been on a notable growth trajectory recently, driven by increasing awareness of air quality and environmental safety. As industries and consumers alike prioritize healthier environments, the demand for accurate VOC detection devices is expected to continue rising significantly. Let's explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional dynamics, and emerging trends shaping this sector.

Steady Expansion of the Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Sensors and Monitors Market Size

The VOC sensors and monitors market has experienced rapid expansion over recent years. It is projected to grow from $0.31 billion in 2025 to $0.35 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%. This growth during the historical period is largely fueled by heightened concerns around indoor air quality, increased industrial emission monitoring, tougher environmental regulations, enhanced workplace safety standards, and a rising need for air pollution detection systems.

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Forecasted Growth and Future Outlook for the Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Sensors and Monitors Market

Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its upward trend, reaching $0.52 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 10.5%. This forecasted growth is driven by stricter controls on VOC emissions, broader adoption of smart air quality monitoring technologies, increased demand for continuous environmental surveillance, expanding requirements for industrial leak detection, and growing investments in air quality infrastructure. Key trends anticipated during this period include widespread use of real-time VOC monitoring, enhanced demand for highly sensitive detection solutions, the rise of portable VOC monitoring devices, integration of multi-gas detection features, and continuous VOC measurement systems.

Understanding Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Sensors and Monitors

VOC sensors and monitors are specialized devices designed to detect, quantify, and track the concentration of volatile organic compounds in the air. Using advanced sensing technologies, these instruments provide real-time data on VOC levels, facilitating continuous air quality assessments, environmental monitoring, and safety management. Their accuracy and reliability are critical for maintaining regulatory compliance and ensuring healthier indoor and outdoor environments.

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Growth Catalyst: Influence of Smart Building Developments on the VOC Sensors and Monitors Market

The rapid expansion of smart buildings is a crucial factor propelling the VOC sensors and monitors market. Smart buildings, which use digital connectivity, automation, and IoT-enabled systems, aim to optimize energy efficiency, occupant comfort, safety, and operational performance. The increasing demand for energy-efficient infrastructures that reduce consumption and operational costs while promoting sustainability supports the integration of VOC sensors for monitoring indoor air quality in real time.

Smart buildings facilitate continuous detection of harmful VOC emissions, improve ventilation controls, and create healthier indoor environments. For instance, in October 2024, the Central Statistics Office of Ireland reported that smart homes are increasingly adopting connected security devices, with 30% of internet users employing internet-connected alarms, smoke detectors, security cameras, and smart doorbells-up from 17% in 2022. Such trends in smart infrastructure adoption are driving the market forward by increasing the need for dependable VOC monitoring solutions.

Key Market Leaders by Region in the VOC Sensors and Monitors Industry

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the VOC sensors and monitors market. Nevertheless, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market over the upcoming years. The market analysis covers a broad geographical scope including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a well-rounded perspective on the global market landscape.

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. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

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. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Sensors and Monitors Market Size, Trends and Forecast to 2030 News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 26, 2026, 00:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Environment, International Organizations, Technology, World & Regional



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