Army Provides Key Communication Support For IAF Air Show In Varanasi

Indian Army Facilitates Communications for IAF Aerial Display

The Indian Army's 4 Air Formation Signal Regiment provided communications support for the Indian Air Force's Air Force Day Aerial Display 2026 at Namo Ghat in Varanasi, held on October 22, 24 and 25 as part of the IAF's 94th anniversary celebrations. According to a release, the“Wings Over Ganges” display brought together military aviation and the historic setting of Kashi, with the Regiment establishing a reliable communications network to support coordination among aircrew, ground controllers and agencies involved in conducting the event.

Technical Coordination and Infrastructure Support

Multiple layers of connectivity, backed by alternative communication arrangements, helped maintain the flow of operational information throughout the display. In coordination with local civil authorities, the Regiment also arranged dedicated optical fibre connectivity to event locations along the Ganga. This strengthened network capacity and reliability in an area witnessing a large gathering of spectators. The Regiment's planning, technical expertise and teamwork supported the smooth exchange of voice and data during the flying display, contributing to the successful conduct of the event.

Reflecting the Indian Army's focus on networking and data centricity, the Regiment's contribution highlighted the importance of dependable communications and close coordination between the Indian Army, Indian Air Force and civil administration.

PM Modi Attends Aerial Display and Inaugurates Industrial Facility

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday attended the Air Force Day Aerial Display-2026 at Namo Ghat in Varanasi, held to commemorate the 94th anniversary of the Indian Air Force under the theme“Wings over Ganges”. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present at the programme.

Before attending the aerial display, PM Modi inaugurated Arvind Limited's new garment manufacturing facility in Varanasi, highlighting the region's potential for industrial investment, manufacturing-led growth and women-led development. The inauguration marks a step towards strengthening Uttar Pradesh's position as a destination for industrial investment and expanding its textile and apparel manufacturing sector. The predominantly women-led initiative also reflects a focus on women's participation in the workforce and the promotion of women-led development. The facility is expected to contribute to industrial growth in the region while creating opportunities in garment manufacturing. (ANI)

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