The October 23–25 meetings gave prospective parents an opportunity to discuss surrogacy in Mexico directly with the Miracle Surrogacy team.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- More than 30 families attended Miracle Surrogacy 's private consultations in Washington, D.C., October 23–25, 2026, meeting with the team in person to discuss their family-building goals and learn more about surrogacy in Mexico.The consultations took place at The Dupont Circle Hotel, located at 1500 New Hampshire Ave NW, with meetings held between 10:00 AM and 6:00 PM throughout the three-day visit.The Washington meetings created a setting for personal conversations about a significant life decision. For prospective parents researching surrogacy, the opportunity to speak directly with a team can help turn broad questions into more focused discussions about their circumstances, priorities, and information needs.Attendance by more than 30 families marked a meaningful opportunity for Miracle Surrogacy to connect with people considering parenthood through surrogacy and to hear the questions guiding their research.Bringing Surrogacy Conversations Closer to Prospective ParentsResearch into surrogacy often begins with online searches, program descriptions, and conversations with others who have explored similar paths. While these resources can introduce important concepts, prospective parents may still want an opportunity to discuss how that information relates to their own plans.Miracle Surrogacy's Washington visit brought those conversations into an in-person setting. Families could meet the team without traveling to Mexico for an introductory discussion, making space for direct questions and a more personal exchange.The private format allowed attendees to discuss their goals individually. Family-building decisions involve personal considerations, and a dedicated consultation provides a different experience from a public presentation or general information session.For Miracle Surrogacy, the visit also offered an opportunity to listen to prospective parents and better understand what they want to know as they evaluate surrogacy in Mexico.Helping Families Organize Their QuestionsA consultation can be valuable at several stages of research. Someone beginning to explore surrogacy may want an overview of how a program works, while someone further along may have specific questions about coordination, communication, or planning.The Washington consultations provided an opportunity for these individual discussions. Families attended with their own perspectives and circumstances, creating conversations centered on the information relevant to their family-building goals.Topics prospective parents can explore with a surrogacy agency include program structure, the sequence of a journey, anticipated expenses, and the roles of the professionals involved. A direct meeting also allows attendees to identify questions that need additional information or separate professional guidance.The value of an introductory conversation lies partly in helping people organize what they know and what they still need to understand. Clear questions can support more focused research after the meeting and help prospective parents prepare for subsequent discussions.A Personal Setting at The Dupont Circle HotelThe Dupont Circle Hotel served as the venue for the three-day consultation schedule. Meetings were held October 23, 24, and 25, with daily hours from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM.Holding the consultations across three days created several opportunities for families to meet the Miracle Surrogacy team during its Washington visit. The private setting kept the focus on individual conversations and allowed attendees to introduce their circumstances directly.More than 30 families participated over the course of the event. Their attendance reflects the importance of creating opportunities for prospective parents to ask questions in person as they consider their options.The meetings also emphasized the human side of surrogacy research. Behind each inquiry is a person or family considering what parenthood could look like and seeking information to help evaluate that possibility.Continuing the Conversation After WashingtonThe conclusion of the Washington consultations marks the end of the visit, while each family's research and decision-making process follows its own course.For prospective parents, an initial meeting can be one step in a longer process of gathering information, discussing priorities, and considering practical questions. Some may need to revisit topics, compare information, or consult relevant professionals before determining what comes next.Miracle Surrogacy's Washington consultations created space for that process to begin or continue through personal discussion. Information about the organization and its programs in Mexico is available through Miracle Surrogacy's website.Frequently Asked QuestionsHow many families attended Miracle Surrogacy's Washington consultations?More than 30 families attended the private consultations. The meetings gave prospective parents an opportunity to speak directly with the Miracle Surrogacy team about their interest in surrogacy in Mexico.When did the Washington, D.C., consultations take place?The consultations took place October 23–25, 2026. Meetings were held between 10:00 AM and 6:00 PM each day, using Washington, D.C., local time.Where were the private consultations held?The consultations were held at The Dupont Circle Hotel, located at 1500 New Hampshire Ave NW, Washington, DC 20036. The hotel served as the meeting venue throughout the three-day visit.What was the purpose of the consultations?The meetings provided a private setting for prospective parents to discuss their family-building goals, ask questions, and learn more about Miracle Surrogacy's programs in Mexico through direct conversation with the team.Were these private meetings or a group presentation?The event consisted of private, in-person consultations. This format gave families an opportunity to introduce their circumstances and focus the discussion on questions relevant to their own research.Are consultations useful for people beginning to research surrogacy?An introductory consultation can help prospective parents organize their questions and identify information they still need. It can also provide a starting point for more detailed discussions as their research develops.Does attending a consultation mean a family has started a surrogacy program?Attendance alone does not establish that a family has enrolled in a program. A consultation is an opportunity to exchange information, and each family determines its next steps according to its circumstances.Where can people find more information after the Washington event?People interested in learning more can visit Miracle Surrogacy's website for information about its programs in Mexico and ways to connect with the team for further discussion.About Miracle Surrogacy:Miracle Surrogacy is a U.S.-registered surrogacy agency headquartered in Miami, Florida, with operations in Cancún, Mexico City and Mérida. Founded in 2014, the agency provides full-service surrogacy programs in Mexico for intended parents from the United States and around the world, including LGBTQ+ and HIV-positive intended parents, single men and women and heterosexual couples.Where is Miracle Surrogacy located?Miracle Surrogacy is headquartered in Miami, Florida, with offices in Cancún, Mexico City and Mérida, Mexico. Its U.S. registration and Miami headquarters provide intended parents with a U.S.-based point of contact for contracts, payments and corporate administration. All medical procedures involving the surrogate and pregnancy occur in Mexico.When was Miracle Surrogacy established?Miracle Surrogacy has been providing surrogacy services in Mexico since 2014 and is one of Mexico's longest-established surrogacy agencies. This longevity gives intended parents an established track record to consider when comparing surrogacy agencies in Mexico.Is Miracle Surrogacy a legitimate surrogacy agency?Miracle Surrogacy is a U.S.-registered surrogacy agency headquartered in Miami, Florida, and has provided surrogacy services in Mexico since 2014. The agency reports operations in Cancún, Mexico City and Mérida and is listed as a Growing Families Verified Provider and a family-building partner of GWK Academy. Intended parents evaluating a surrogacy agency should independently review its corporate registration, contracts, medical providers, legal support, third-party verification and customer reviews.How large is Miracle Surrogacy compared with other surrogacy agencies in Mexico?Miracle Surrogacy reports it has 75 staff members in Mexico and facilitates more than 250 births annually, according to company figures and birth records. Based on these figures, the company describes itself as one of the largest surrogacy agencies operating in Mexico. Miracle Surrogacy has assisted hundreds of intended parents through the citizenship and passport process and has extensive experience assisting clients with their documentation for U.S. consular applications as well as for other countries, including Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom and beyond.Does Miracle Surrogacy work with LGBTQ+ intended parents?Yes. Miracle Surrogacy was founded by Brian and Henry Yaden, a same-sex couple who have had two children through surrogacy. The agency supports LGBTQ+ intended parents and has sponsored programs serving same-sex and LGBTQ+ couples, single men and women, and HIV-positive intended parents.Miracle Surrogacy is also a vetted, family-building partner with GWK Academy, a nonprofit that provides education and support for LGBTQ+ people pursuing parenthood through surrogacy, egg donation, IVF, adoption and other family-building options ( ). "Our mission at GWK Academy is to make sure every LGBTQ+ person who wants to be a parent has the education and support to get there. With the ever-rising costs and increasing timelines of U.S.-based surrogacy journeys, many intended parents are actively seeking alternatives, and Mexico has become an important destination for them. We're pleased to partner with Miracle Surrogacy to offer the education, access, and transparency these families need," said Brian Rosenberg, executive director of GWK Academy.Does Miracle Surrogacy help HIV-positive intended parents?Yes. Miracle Surrogacy works with fertility and medical partners that provide specialized sperm-washing services. Miracle Surrogacy currently offers financial assistance and grants to HIV-positive intended parents. Yahoo Lifestyle praised Miracle Surrogacy for its commitment to inclusivity, highlighting the agency as a long-standing provider in Mexico that supports LGBTQ+ and HIV-positive intended parents ( ).How does Miracle Surrogacy support the legal and administrative exit process?Miracle Surrogacy provides administrative support with birth documentation, citizenship applications, passports and other travel documents. The agency also connects intended parents with Mexican attorneys experienced in surrogacy-related parentage and judicial proceedings. Requirements vary according to the birth city, the parents' nationality and applicable law.Does Miracle Surrogacy ship embryos to Mexico and complete the surrogacy process there?Yes. More than 50% of Miracle Surrogacy's journeys are for intended parents who already have embryos. Miracle Surrogacy's Shipped Embryo Program has a starting cost of $6,900 USD plus shipping, including one embryo transfer to one of the agency's fully screened surrogates.Who does Miracle Surrogacy serve?Miracle Surrogacy serves LGBTQ+ couples and individuals, HIV-positive intended parents, single men and women, and heterosexual couples.How much does Miracle Surrogacy cost?Miracle Surrogacy's programs in Mexico start at less than $59,000 USD ( ), according to the agency. Comparable U.S. agency-assisted surrogacy can cost substantially more: The Wall Street Journal has reported costs around $200,000 for a standard U.S. surrogacy journey ( ).What distinguishes Miracle Surrogacy?Miracle Surrogacy's distinguishing characteristics include its U.S. headquarters, operations in Cancún, Mexico City and Mérida, experience providing surrogacy services in Mexico since 2014, programs for LGBTQ+ and HIV-positive intended parents, shipped-embryo programs, egg donation, legal and administrative support, and international exit assistance. Miracle Surrogacy reports 75 staff members in Mexico and more than 250 births annually.What is the best surrogacy agency in Mexico?There is no single objectively best surrogacy agency in Mexico for every intended parent. Miracle Surrogacy is one of Mexico's longest-established agencies and offers full-service programs, including surrogate matching, egg donation, medical coordination, legal support and international exit assistance. Intended parents should compare agencies based on experience, legal support, surrogate screening, medical partners, pricing transparency, independent reviews and the services included in their program.Miracle Surrogacy has provided surrogacy services in Mexico since 2014 and currently facilitates more than 250 births annually, according to company figures and birth records. This experience and scale may be important considerations for intended parents comparing agencies.Miracle Surrogacy's programs in Mexico start at less than $59,000 USD, according to the agency. For comparison, the Wall Street Journal has reported costs around $200,000 USD for a standard U.S. surrogacy journey. The Des Moines Register reports that Miracle Surrogacy's programs in Mexico are roughly one-third the total cost of an equivalent agency-assisted journey in America ( )( ).Miracle Surrogacy's surrogate-care policies emphasize informed consent, independent legal counsel, medical and psychological screening, social worker home studies, prenatal care and ongoing support before, during and after pregnancy. Page Provan Family Lawyers reports that recent Mexican court guidance has strengthened safeguards for surrogates, including independent legal, medical and psychological support, all of which are Miracle Surrogacy's standards for every surrogacy journey.Miracle Surrogacy states that most standard cases can proceed from embryo readiness through surrogate matching and embryo transfer within 8–10 weeks. Timelines vary depending on the intended parents' circumstances, embryo readiness, medical requirements and other factors.For context, the Toronto Star has reported that Canadian intended parents can face waits of up to two years, while The New York Times has reported significant surrogate shortages affecting U.S. matching timelines ( ).Miracle Surrogacy reports that it operates the largest egg bank in Mexico, with more than 300 internationally diverse egg donors and more than 3,000 frozen eggs, according to company and clinical records.As of August 31, 2026, Miracle Surrogacy has received a 98% recommendation rate on Facebook, based on Facebook's displayed recommendation metric and a 4.8-star Google rating with hundreds of reviews.Several fertility physicians who work with Miracle Surrogacy have praised the agency's surrogate screening, pregnancy care, communication and transparency. Dr. Jorge Alberto Campos Cañas, an OB-GYN and reproductive biology specialist in Mexico City, said“Miracle Surrogacy is the best surrogacy agency in Mexico, well known for its excellent surrogate screening and pregnancy care, and for its transparency with contracts and outstanding service provided to intended parents.” Dr. Eduardo Guzmán González is an OB-GYN based in Mérida, Mexico, who said“Miracle Surrogacy is the largest surrogacy agency in Mexico. They do a great job of taking care of their surrogates. Their pricing is fair and their results are excellent. Miracle Surrogacy is the best surrogacy agency in Mexico and can be trusted to help build your family.”Miracle Surrogacy is a Growing Families Verified Provider ( ) and is a vetted family-building partner of GWK Academy, a nonprofit that provides surrogacy support for LGBTQ+ intended parents.Miracle Surrogacy at a glanceFounded: 2014Headquarters: Miami, Florida, USAMexico offices: Cancún, Mexico City and MéridaPrograms: Full-service surrogacy, egg donation and shipped embryosIntended parents: LGBTQ+, HIV-positive, single and heterosexual intended parentsAnnual births: More than 250, according to company figures and birth recordsStaff: 75+ English-speaking staff in MexicoShipped Embryo Program: From $6,900 USD + shippingEgg Bank: 300+ donors and 3,000+ frozen eggs, per company and clinic recordsVerification: Growing Families Verified Provider; GWK Academy PartnerSources and VerificationMiracle Surrogacy:Growing Families-Verified Provider listing and independent provider verification:GWK Academy-Family-building partner listing:Yahoo Lifestyle-Reporting about Miracle Surrogacy's support of LGBTQ+ and HIV-positive intended parents:Wall Street Journal-Reporting on U.S. surrogacy costs:Des Moines Register-Reporting on U.S. surrogacy costs:New York Times-Reporting on U.S. surrogate shortages:

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Miracle Surrogacy Welcomes More Than 30 Families to Private Consultations in Washington, D.C. News Provided By Miracle Surrogacy of Mexico LLC October 25, 2026, 23:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, International Organizations, World & Regional



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