Martial Arts History Museum / Key word(s): Consumer

Martial Arts History Museum, A Cultural Gem in Glendale

25.10.2026 / 23:59 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

GLENDALE, CA - October 25, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Known throughout Southern California as the "Jewel City," Glendale boasts iconic cultural treasures, from the historic Alex Theatre and the Museum of Neon Art to the Americana at Brand and the upcoming Armenian Museum. Yet, tucked right along Brand Boulevard lies a destination unlike any other on the planet: The Martial Arts History Museum.



Now celebrating its 27th year, the Martial Arts History Museum is the only institution of its kind in the world - a distinction that puts Glendale on the global map for cultural tourism, history, and education. Since relocating from Burbank to its spacious 8,000-square-foot facility on Brand and Wilson, the museum has drawn thousands of visitors from across the country and around the globe. In fact, the majority of all its visitors are from out of country. A Bridge Between Cultures and Communities Thanks to the visionary leadership of Museum President Michael Matsuda, alongside key support from local champions like Mayor Ardy Kassakhian and Eric Fleishman who spearheaded the move from Burbank to Glendale, the expanded location has allowed the museum to grow into a vibrant multi-cultural hub. Beyond honoring traditional Asian martial arts, history, and art, the museum features special exhibits celebrating Armenian heritage, Native American history, Celtic traditions, and the powerful legacy of Warrior Women. "We are honored to call Glendale our home," says Museum President Michael Matsuda. "It took tremendous vision and hard work to build this cultural gem in the heart of the city, and our goal is to ensure it remains a cornerstone of Glendale's artistic and educational identity for decades to come." Looking Toward the Future: Expanding Community Impact The clock is ticking on their current lease, and with less than two years, the Martial Arts History Museum is gearing up to hopefully relocate to another facility within Glendale. A fundraising effort is being launched to help them raise enough funds for the move. Beyond historical preservation, the non-profit institution acts as a vital community resource, hosting specialized outreach programs for local senior centers, individuals living with dementia, and those with special needs. Their plans for the upcoming new facility include dedicated spaces for health and wellness lectures, senior Tai Chi classes, and expanded community workshops. "We offer so much more to Glendale than people realize," Matsuda adds. "We bring global tourism to Brand Boulevard, preserve living history, and provide compassionate outreach to our local seniors and special-needs residents.” Museum Visitor Information & Support

Hours: Wednesday - Sunday, 11:00 AM - 6:00 PM

Admission: $12 Adults | $5 Children

Location: 201 N. Brand Blvd., B100, at Wilson Ave., Glendale, CA Support: As a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, the museum relies on community donations, sponsorships, and support to fuel its expansion and community outreach programs. To learn more, donate, or plan your visit, please go to MAmuseum. View the original release on

News Source: Martial Arts History Museum

25.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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