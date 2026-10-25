Asaduddin Owaisi Targets Akhilesh Yadav Ahead Of 2027 UP Elections

Owaisi Criticizes Samajwadi Party Leadership

Kairana (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 26 (ANI): Ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said the Samajwadi Party's name should be changed to 'Samajwadi Yadav Parivar', targeting party chief Akhilesh Yadav over the representation of Muslim leaders in constituencies such as Azamgarh and Firozabad.“Akhilesh Yadav, the name of your party should be changed from Samajwadi to Samajwadi Yadav Parivar,” Owaisi said while addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Kairana district on Sunday.“There was a time when a Muslim used to win from Azamgarh. Now Akhilesh's brother has become MP from there. There was a time when a Muslim MP became MP from Firozabad. Now Akhilesh's family members became MP from there,” he added.

Allegations Regarding Muzaffarnagar Riots

Further, Owaisi criticised Akhilesh Yadav over the Muzaffarnagar riots, alleging that around 50,000 people were displaced from their homes during the violence when the Samajwadi Party was in power in Uttar Pradesh.“So tell me, the people of Muzaffarnagar and Kairana, isn't it true that when Akhilesh was the Chief Minister, right on this land, you, we, the world saw with our own eyes how the Muzaffarnagar riots happened. 50,000 people were driven out of their homes,” he said.

Impact on Displaced Families

The AIMIM chief further alleged that girls were attacked and children were orphaned during the riots, while families who had lived in their villages for generations were left homeless.“Girls were attacked, and children were orphaned who had lived on their land in their villages for 100-100 years. They were left homeless,” he said.“Whose government was it? It was the Samajwadi government. Who was the Chief Minister? Akhilesh Yadav was the Chief Minister,” Owaisi said.

AIMIM Platform for Youth Empowerment

Earlier, Asaduddin Owaisi said his party was working to provide young Muslims a platform to emerge as leaders and seek justice for the oppressed, asserting that the community had the talent and potential to lead but lacked opportunities. Addressing a public meeting in Rampur on Sunday, Owaisi said,“We will not make any Nehru, Gandhi, or Yadav our leader. These young sons and daughters will stand at our forefront... Young Muslims have just as much potential as people from other communities. You also have the talent, but you are not given a platform.”

Owaisi said AIMIM was providing young people an opportunity to enter leadership roles and work for the rights of the oppressed.“AIMIM is giving you a platform to come forward, sons and daughters, become leaders, lead India, and get justice for the oppressed community. AIMIM is doing this work. Today, this is why they are troubled by AIMIM. The trouble is that Abdul will not be allowed to become a leader,” he said. (ANI)

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