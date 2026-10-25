Ukraine Receives Over 230,000 Doses Of Inactivated Polio Vaccine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Ministry of Health of Ukraine reported this on Facebook.

"Ahead of World Polio Day, 232,500 doses of inactivated polio vaccine (IPV) have arrived in Ukraine for the free vaccination of children in accordance with the National Immunization Schedule," the statement reads.

Ukraine receives these vaccines through cooperation between the Ministry of Health and the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (Gavi). A partnership agreement was signed in late 2024. Under the agreement, Gavi funds part of the vaccine supply in support of Ukraine's national immunization program, in line with the National Strategy for the Development of Immunization through 2030.

Under this partnership, UNICEF is responsible for procuring the vaccines and delivering them to Ukraine, while the Ministry of Health's Public Health Center coordinates their distribution to regional centers for disease control and prevention.

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The vaccines are currently being stored at the national warehouse and will be distributed to healthcare facilities across all regions of Ukraine.

The Ministry of Health recalled that World Polio Day was observed worldwide on October 24.

"Thanks to mass vaccination campaigns, the number of polio cases worldwide has fallen by more than 99%, from approximately 350,000 cases in 1988 to 12 in 2023. However, this does not mean we can afford to let our guard down. As long as the virus continues to circulate in even one country, it poses a threat to children worldwide," the statement reads.

The Ministry of Health explained that polio vaccination protects against all three existing types of poliovirus. Immunization is administered using an inactivated polio vaccine. This vaccine contains no live virus and is safe, including for people with compromised immune systems.

To have a child vaccinated, parents should contact their family doctor or pediatrician, or visit the nearest healthcare facility. Vaccination under the National Immunization Schedule is free of charge.

The Ministry of Health also stressed that if a child has missed any routine vaccinations, parents should contact a doctor as soon as possible to arrange an individual catch-up schedule.

Illustrative photo: UNICEF