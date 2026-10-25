Powering Up For Those That Show Up A New Community Initiative Goes Live From Jackery

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The new“Jack's Got Your Back” Ambassador Programme honours Australians who keep their communities running, even off-grid









SYDNEY, Oct. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Australians supporting and rescuing others in their communities are encouraged to power up in a new initiative by Jackery. The leading provider of green energy and portable power generators has launched a new ambassador programme, honouring organisations and individuals who are making a difference in their community with applications open now and closing 30 October.

For many small businesses, volunteer groups and communities, especially across regional Australia, reliable power can define the difference between being able to continue and ceasing operations. Whether managing work off-grid or simply facing fluctuating power supply, Australians doing meaningful work should not let power disruptions become a hurdle in their cause.

The Jack's Got Your Back initiative will gift $15,000 worth of portable power generators to support Australia's rural community. Five ambassadors will be selected – with each gifted a Jackery 1500 Ultra portable power solution with a 100w solar panel valued at just under $3,000 to support their connection as they undertake their cause in remote locations.

“Through this programme, we aim to put reliable power in the hands of people making a difference,” says Avis Hung, Regional Marketing Manager at Jackery Australia.“We want to shed light on what they do and support them to continue their great work while inspiring others to do the same.”

Eligibility to apply

Individuals, businesses and organisations within Australia are all invited to apply and share their stories of supporting others, serving the community and keeping significant activities moving forward.

Whether the entrant is a business owner, team leader, project manager or member, as long as they are supporting an important cause, all are eligible to be selected to receive a portable power station that will help keep their work going.

The new Jackery ambassadors will be announced on 2 November 2026.

Ambassador benefits

Aside from the 1500 Ultra unit, the ambassadors will also be given dedicated brand exposure across Jackery Australia's official channels, including social media and newsletters. Their own Jackery user story will be featured on the website, showcasing their business, organisation, project or work. Those nominated but not selected will receive discounts on select products.

ABOUT JACKERY

Founded in California in 2012, Jackery is a global leader in innovative solar generators and renewable energy solutions. Offering a diverse range of products - from compact 288Wh units to essential home backup systems offering 12kWh energy storage - Jackery combines cutting-edge technology with a steadfast commitment to sustainability. With a growing presence in Australia, Jackery is dedicated to providing reliable, renewable energy solutions tailored to the way Australians live, work, and explore - prioritising convenience, trust, energy independence, and environmentally responsible practices. With over 150,000 five-star reviews globally, Jackery has earned the trust of customers worldwide. To learn more, follow Jackery Australia on Facebook and Instagram.

Media Information:

Ruby Harris | ... | 0478 594 711

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

For more information, applications and details are available at