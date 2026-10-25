Pralhad Joshi Slams Farooq Abdullah Over Remarks On J&K Governance

Pralhad Joshi Criticizes Farooq Abdullah

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said democracy and the Constitution framed by Dr Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar had enabled the National Conference (NC) to remain in power in Jammu and Kashmir. Joshi said Abdullah should not forget the role of democracy, the Constitution and the people of India in allowing his party to remain in power in Jammu and Kashmir.“Because of democracy and the strongest Constitution in the world, which was given by Dr Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, and because of the nature of the people of India, they (National Conference) are still in power in J & K, which he should not forget,” Joshi said.

“What is happening in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir is being reported every day,” Joshi said, adding that people could visit Kashmir to compare the situation there with what it was 10 years ago. He claimed that people in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir were repeatedly expressing their views through social media and the media, describing what they were seeing in Kashmir as heaven compared to the situation in their own region, which he said was more dangerous than hell.“You can see that people in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir are continuously saying through social media and the media that what they are seeing there is heaven, while the situation here is even more dangerous than hell," he said.

Farooq Abdullah's Stance on Pakistan

This comes after National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah on Saturday claimed that Pakistan was“protecting” the people of Jammu and Kashmir by repeatedly raising the Kashmir issue at international forums, while alleging that the Centre's intentions towards the region were not good. Addressing a workers' convention here, Abdullah questioned whether "Kashmiris could expect justice from Delhi" and said, "Pakistan's continued efforts to raise the Kashmir issue internationally were putting pressure on India."

“What can you expect from Delhi? You must have the courage to stand up to them and fight. If you do not, you will be wiped out. Your name and identity will disappear, and no one will even remember you. Our neighbour is constantly after them. It goes everywhere, saying that the Kashmir issue has not been resolved. It is protecting us; otherwise, their intentions are not good. They say one thing but do something entirely different,” Abdullah said.

Government Response and Political Reactions

Targeting Abdullah's remarks, Union Minister Annapurna Devi said that those making such statements had no right to speak on Kashmir. She credited the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A with bringing changes to the region.“Under the leadership of the Prime Minister and following the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A, we are witnessing a transformation,” Devi said. She said Kashmiri youth, who were once labelled as stone-pelters, were now pursuing employment and career opportunities alongside the rest of the country.

She also cited infrastructure development and the implementation of government schemes, adding that Jammu and Kashmir had witnessed significant growth, particularly in tourism and infrastructure, and that people were living in peace and tranquillity.“The youth of Kashmir, who were once labelled as stone-pelters, are now moving forward with the rest of the nation, pursuing employment and career opportunities. Whether it is infrastructure development or ensuring that the benefits of government schemes reach every individual, the situation has changed significantly. Today, the people of Kashmir are living in peace and tranquillity, and Jammu and Kashmir is undoubtedly moving forward... Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed significant growth since the abrogation of Article 370, particularly in tourism and infrastructure development...," she said.

Opposition Perspectives

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and MLA Aaditya Thackeray said Kashmir was an integral part of India and questioned the BJP over its earlier promise regarding PoK.“Twelve years ago, the BJP had promised that they would reclaim PoK (Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir); it is worth examining what became of that promise,” Thackeray said.

Meanwhile, CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar said Abdullah was the best person to clarify his own remarks. He said the CPI stood for the immediate restoration of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, asserting that Kashmir was an integral part of the country.“He (Farooq Abdullah) is the best person to clarify his statement. As far as the CPI is concerned, we stand for the immediate restoration of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir... Kashmir is an integral part of our country, without any doubt...,” Kumar said.

Kumar said the issue of statehood had remained pending for a long time despite directions from the Supreme Court, alleging that the Union Home Ministry and the government had not accepted the reality.“The issue of statehood has remained pending for a long time, despite directions from the Supreme Court of India. However, the Union Home Ministry and the government have not accepted this reality...,” he said.

CPI(M) General Secretary MA Baby attributed the situation in Jammu and Kashmir to what he described as the“utterly negative and undemocratic attitude” of the Narendra Modi government. Baby said that after the abrogation of Article 370 and the withdrawal of Jammu and Kashmir's special status, demands had been raised for restoration of what was taken away. He noted that statehood had not been restored and that Jammu and Kashmir had been divided into two Union Territories.“The problem in Jammu and Kashmir stems from the utterly negative and undemocratic attitude of the Narendra Modi government. After abrogating Article 370 and taking away Jammu and Kashmir's special status, there have been demands to restore what was taken away. But even statehood has not been restored... Jammu and Kashmir was divided into two Union Territories,” Baby said.

“The assurance was that statehood would be restored after delimitation and Assembly elections... People are asking why they are being directly governed from Delhi. In this context, Farooq Abdullah has made this critical observation because of the Union government's wrong policies,” he added.

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