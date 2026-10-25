President: Ukraine Ready To Halt Strikes On Oil Refineries If Russia Stops Attacks On Energy Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Volodymyr Zelensky made this statement in an interview with Alla Mazur, host of“TSN,” according to Ukrinform.

“If you want us to stop striking Russia's diesel and oil refining infrastructure, it's very simple. Then they stop striking our power grid. And that's fair. An energy ceasefire. That's how it can work,” the President noted.

According to him, he has proposed this approach to international partners.

announces security meeting in Brussels with U.S., Ukrainian, EU and NATO representative

Zelensky emphasized that Ukraine is responding to Russian strikes on its energy infrastructure because Russia must also feel the consequences of its attacks.

“Oil, diesel, fuel. Of course, this is very painful for him [Putin ]. He's causing us a lot of pain. And we're responding. In other words, this is a matter of fairness,” the head of state concluded.

As previously reported, Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia have agreed to hold a trilateral meeting at the level of negotiating teams in the first half of November.

Photo: x.com/ZelenskyyUa