Zelensky On Oleshky Evacuation: Russia Will Try To Force Residents To Flee To Its Territory

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Ukrainian president made these remarks in an interview with“TSN Tyzhden” host Alla Mazur, responding to a question about the agreement to establish a ceasefire in the Oleshky area starting October 27 and about which roads the Russians might clear of mines, since, for example, they could clear the roads leading deeper into the occupied territory, according to Ukrinform.

“Of course, Russia will do everything to clear the roads in such a way that these people head toward Russia and stay there. In other words, they're not going to simply let people go. Some of the people will certainly be evacuated to Ukraine in one way or another-to the part of Ukraine that we control. Whatever happens on the ground-that's how it will be on the ground,” he said.

Zelensky emphasized the importance of how many people trapped in Oleshky can be rescued.

“Let them live. Ideally, I believe, they should be able to achieve their goal and evacuate here, to us, to Ukraine, which will certainly provide them with everything they need and support them, and so on... The Russians themselves blocked them, mined the road, and shelled the area themselves. And the people-our society-must be prepared for the fact that they will present it (for example, in this vein-ed.): 'Here we see a thousand people who really want to go to Russia, and these fascists were shelling them,' the President said.

He also stated that it was the American side that proposed establishing a ceasefire starting on the 27th.

“And it can't be just one day. It will be several days, because humanitarian missions need to get there. They'll arrive there, and there must be a ceasefire in the region so that people can get there... The missions will arrive-the Americans, us, and the Russians-it's clear that the Russians are already on the ground there,” Zelensky noted.

The President reminded that, in order to ensure the evacuation of people, the Russians must clear the roads of mines in this situation.

“We need to assess the situation and work on all of this. And there-I think-at least the ombudsman has received the relevant instructions from me; we've spoken with both the Security Service and the military. We need them to give us indications of how the evacuation might proceed... Of course, if the roads are cleared of mines, people will simply leave,” the head of state said.

As reported, U.S. First Lady Melania Trump stated that she had secured a local ceasefir between Russia and Ukraine, which applies only to the Russian-occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region.

Lubinets calls for information about people inwho need help

According to the White House press office, the parties agreed to temporarily suspend all military operations in Oleshky to ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid and prepare for the evacuation of civilians through an agreed-upon safe corridor.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that, starting on the night of October 27, Ukraine is implementing a ceasefire in the designated area to conduct a humanitarian operation in the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky.

Photo: x.com/ZelenskyyUa