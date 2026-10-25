Major European Countries Do Not Want To Renew Energy Alliances With Russia - Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Volodymyr Zelensky made these remarks in an interview with TSN, according to Ukrinform.

“So far, I haven't seen any requests from major European countries... to lift sanctions and restore energy alliances with the Russian Federation. I don't see this happening, because we would react. I would definitely react,” the President assured.

At the same time, he noted that some European countries depend on oil and gas supplies from Russia.“Unfortunately, this is a request from Europe to keep everyone in the EU together-to somehow accommodate these countries,” Zelensky noted.

He recalled that the EU has decided to terminate major energy contracts with Russia by the end of 2027.

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“The replacement of 'Russian' products is being led by the Americans anyway; it's everywhere on the market. We see this presence. Europe is with us; Europe is united,” the head of state emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, last year EU countries officially approved a regulation on the phased cessation of imports of Russian pipeline and liquefied natural gas by 2027.

Photo: Office of the President