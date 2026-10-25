New Book“Discern The Energy” Offers A Powerful Framework To Break Generational Trauma And Reclaim Personal Light

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- In a world increasingly driven by external expectations, Charlotte Clark's transformative new book,“Discern the Energy: Breaking Patterns and Reclaiming Your Light,” offers a profound pathway to inner freedom. Published by Spines, this spiritual guide is rapidly becoming essential reading for those seeking to break free from generational trauma, release limiting childhood narratives, and step unapologetically into their authentic power.“Discern the Energy” moves beyond traditional self-help concepts by exploring the deep, often invisible spiritual contracts that dictate human behavior. Clark unpacks how childhood acts as a training ground for energetic patterns, leading many to dim their light to earn love or acceptance. By exploring themes like "The Matrix of Society" and the integration of Divine Feminine and Masculine energies, the book serves as a radical call to unplug from inherited societal scripts.Readers are guided through a structured journey to recognize when familiar trauma responses are attracting the wrong energy and how to detach from people or situations whose implicit mission is to dim their potential. Clark draws on both astrological insights, such as alignment with the North Node, and practical energetic framing to help readers unearth their true calling. Furthermore, the book provides tools to understand how trauma is a vibration stored within the body, making individuals susceptible to repeating the same relational dynamics. By confronting these realities, "Discern the Energy" allows individuals to rewrite their narratives from a place of strength rather than victimhood.The Highlights: Structured into four comprehensive parts-The Energy Beneath the Face, Claiming the Light, Breaking the Matrix, and Embodying Discernment-the book offers:Actionable Journaling Exercises: Prompts that encourage deep reflection on childhood vows, soul path alignment, and reclaiming personal truth.The Power of the Letter: Practical exercises, such as writing a letter to reclaim one's voice from those who have silenced it, and establishing forward-looking boundaries.Generational Healing: Insights into the ripple effects of acknowledging past wounds and breaking toxic cycles to prevent passing them on to future generations.Daily Energetic Hygiene: Concrete habits and rituals, including "A Rite of Gratitude," designed to maintain spiritual boundaries and honor personal transformation.“Discern the Energy: Breaking patterns and Reclaiming your Light” is available now in print-on-demand and eBook formats.About the Author Charlotte Clark is a prominent voice in spiritual wellness, emotional healing, and personal empowerment. Her approach to healing is raw, real, and rooted in profound spiritual clarity. Drawing from her own experiences of navigating societal matrixes and overcoming inherited behaviors, Clark has developed a unique methodology that bridges spiritual theory with practical application. Through her written work, guided journaling exercises, and daily energetic hygiene practices, Clark is dedicated to helping individuals balance their internal energies, overcome entrenched emotional roadblocks, and live authentically on purpose.Book DetailsTitle: Discern the Energy: Breaking patterns and Reclaiming your LightAuthor: Charlotte ClarkPublisher: SpinesISBN: 9798902232889Availability: You can find this book on Amazon and major retailers worldwidePublished with Spines, the world's first tech-driven publishing platform.

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New Book“Discern the Energy” Offers a Powerful Framework to Break Generational Trauma and Reclaim Personal Light News Provided By Spines October 25, 2026, 22:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Science, Social Media



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