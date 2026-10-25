Award-Winning Peanut Productions Doubles In Size And Unveils A Brand Evolution To Match

Peanut Productions Brand Evolution - 2014 - 2026

2026 Peanut Productions Logo

Michael Mastrodimos - Founder & Creative Director, Peanut Productions

Double it's size from 2023 and fresh from two award wins, the Melbourne and Sydney agency unveils an evolved identity anchored on Connect. Engage. Inspire.

- Matthew Jackson, General Manager, Peanut Productions

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, October 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Since a family ultrasound gave it its name in 2011, Peanut Productions has grown. The Melbourne and Sydney agency, which has doubled in size since 2023 and counts 7-Eleven, BMW, Jaguar Land Rover, Stockland, TCS and Coca-Cola Europacific Partners among its clients, from today unveils a brand to match: an evolved logo and visual identity, and a new tagline, "Events that Connect. Engage. Inspire."

When Founder and Creative Director Michael Mastrodimos launched the agency in 2011, he was looking for a name that meant something. Around the same time, his sister saw her first child on an ultrasound and called the baby "Peanut". It described exactly what he wanted to build: something purposeful that would grow, full of energy and potential.

"When you first see the beginnings of a baby on an ultrasound it's all potential," said Mastrodimos. "That was the whole idea. We began with purpose and grew from there. My niece has grown alongside the business, and this brand evolution recognises that the agency has too."

The past three years have been the agency's fastest growth yet. The team is now well into double digits, building on the senior leadership appointments announced in July, and Peanut Productions has already delivered more than 50 events this year across Australia and overseas, with next year's calendar booked to be bigger again. Strategy, creative design, technical production, content, incentive travel and delegate management all sit under the one roof.

"As we've grown, our priority has been protecting the quality our clients hire us for," said Matthew Jackson, General Manager at Peanut Productions. "Every capability we've added has been built in-house, so the team that designs an event is the team that delivers it. That's what our clients trust, and it's why they keep coming back with bigger briefs."

The brand evolution puts into words how the agency already works, through three pillars that each show up in its recent work.

Connect is where every event begins: bringing the right people together at the right moment. For TCS, that has meant three years running the company's guest experience at the TCS Sydney Marathon, an event attended in 2026 by over 40,000 runners, this year across three connected sites.

Engage is where the pieces fit together, turning people who attend into people who participate. At 7-Eleven Australia's Shaping Our Future conference in May, more than 1,800 delegates explored a purpose-built Experience Centre with 54 suppliers and partners and 12 bespoke 7-Eleven activations. The event recorded 95% satisfaction among delegates, suppliers and partners, and last week won two Victorian state titles at the 2026 Australian Event Awards: Best Corporate Event and Best Congress or Conference (500 Delegates or Over).

Inspire is where the impact lives, in what people do after the event ends. A UK incentive program for BMW Australia Financial Services, delivered through a heatwave and last-minute airline changes, earned a 5 out of 5 overall rating, with every delegate saying they felt recognised and rewarded and would recommend it to colleagues.

The evolved identity is bolder and more confident, with the peanut mark kept as a nod to where it all began.

The brand rolls out from today across the agency's website, LinkedIn and client materials. Building on its history in luxury brand activations, technology clients and international conferences, Peanut Productions plans to expand further into all three.

"It feels like we're just warming up," said Mastrodimos. "We've built the team and the capability to keep growing. Now our brand says clearly what our clients already know: we create events that connect people, engage them and inspire them to act."

ENDS

About Peanut Productions

Events that Connect. Engage. Inspire.

Peanut Productions is a multi-award-winning, Australian-owned event management and experiential agency founded in 2011. We work as a collaborative extension of our clients' teams, taking on the full weight of a project: strategy, creative, technical production, design and delivery, all in-house, end to end. From corporate conferences and awards ceremonies to brand activations and national roadshows, we deliver everything from intimate executive events to large-scale nationwide experiences for clients across corporate, automotive, luxury, FMCG and enterprise tech, operating nationally and internationally from our Melbourne and Sydney offices.“Events that Connect. Engage. Inspire.” isn't just a tagline, it's how we approach every brief.

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Kristine Chompff

Peanut Productions

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Award-winning Peanut Productions Doubles in Size and Unveils a Brand Evolution to Match News Provided By Peanut Productions October 25, 2026, 22:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, IT Industry



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