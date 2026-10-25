Massive Fire Erupts At Shiv Market Near Jammu Railway Station Today

Massive Fire Strikes Jammu Commercial Hub

A massive fire broke out at Shiv Market, opposite Jammu Railway Station in the early hours of Monday. BJP MLA Vikram Randhawa said the fire reportedly started due to a short circuit in one shop and spread rapidly to adjoining shops in the market, which serves as a major commercial hub. The market has shops selling dry fruits and blankets, along with eateries and dhabas.

Extent of Damage and Ongoing Relief Efforts

Assessment of Destroyed Infrastructure

Randhawa estimated that around 35 to 40 shops had been completely gutted in the fire.“It started with a short circuit in one shop, and the fire spread rapidly, engulfing surrounding shops. By the time the fire brigade arrived, the entire market had been consumed by the flames. By the time the fire brigade arrived, the entire market had been consumed by the flames. In my estimation, about 35 to 40 shops have been completely gutted,” Randhawa said. He added that the full extent of the damage could be assessed only after the situation was brought completely under control.“We won't be able to assess the full extent of the damage until the situation is completely brought under control,” he said.

Administration and Civil Society Support

Randhawa said shopkeepers were cooperating with the administration, with the Deputy Commissioner, SP South, DSP, SHO and their teams present at the site. Members of civil society were also providing assistance.“The shopkeepers are cooperating fully with the administration; the Deputy Commissioner (DC) is present here, as is the Superintendent of Police (SP) South, along with the DSP, the SHO, and their entire team. Members of civil society are also here, providing assistance," he said. The MLA said the issue of compensation would be discussed with the administration later, describing the damage caused by the incident as massive.“Since this unfortunate incident has occurred, we will discuss compensation with the administration later, but the damage is on a massive scale...," he said.

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