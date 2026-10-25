Karnataka Deputy CM Warns Of Severe Drought Impact On Food Production

Drought Crisis in Karnataka

Karnataka Deputy Minister G Parameshwara warned that crop losses of up to 80 per cent in some regions amid a severe drought could impact the state's foodgrain production in the coming days, stressing the need to assess the implications of any potential shortfall despite adequate stocks at present. He said that the Members of Parliament and Union Ministers from Karnataka must rise above party differences and extend their support in addressing the drought situation.

Speaking to media representatives near his residence in Sadashivanagar, Bengaluru on Sunday, he said that orders had already been issued for the release of compensation. The process is underway in accordance with the prescribed norms, and once the funds are released, they will be disbursed to farmers through the Deputy Commissioners.“I am also urging the Finance Department, in my capacity as Revenue Minister, to ensure that there is no delay in releasing the compensation. Approval has been obtained from the Finance Department, and we will insist on the immediate release of funds. The proposal to take an all-party delegation to the Centre has not been dropped. We have been seeking an appointment with the Central Government, but no time has been allotted so far,” he said.

Government Responsibility and Central Relief

The Deputy Chief Minister asserted that the State Government had fulfilled its responsibilities and that the Central Government must also discharge its obligations.“The State Government has announced ₹1,250 crore in relief, but it is important to understand the framework under which this announcement was made. There are also questions regarding the Central Government's failure to provide relief under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF). If the Centre and the State continue trading allegations, it is the farmers who will ultimately suffer. Instead of spending time debating their respective responsibilities, both governments must work towards resolving the problems faced by farmers,” he said.

He further cautioned that if foodgrain production falls below expected levels due to the drought, its consequences will inevitably be felt in the coming months.“At present, Karnataka has adequate foodgrain stocks. However, if production declines, we will have to assess foodgrain availability and take necessary measures. Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, along with other Union Ministers and Members of Parliament from Karnataka, must contribute towards addressing the drought situation. Rather than holding any one individual responsible, everyone representing Karnataka at the Centre must collectively deliberate on the issue and work towards a solution,” he said.

Administrative and Political Matters

Responding to questions regarding permission for a route march in Tumakuru, Parameshwara said that permission had been granted for the same programme last year.“I had instructed the officials to grant permission this year as well if an application was submitted. We were informed that the route march would last only one hour. Since there had been no complaints in the past, I had suggested that permission could be granted,” he said. He recalled that permission had been granted without any difficulty when he was serving as Home Minister during the previous occasion.“However, the Deputy Commissioner has informed me that the Election Commission has written a letter directing that permission should not be granted because the Model Code of Conduct is in force. The district administration cannot act contrary to the Election Commission's directions. If officials grant permission in violation of these instructions, they could face disciplinary action. I had merely suggested granting permission, and there was absolutely no intention to create any controversy,” he clarified.

On being asked whether the Congress High Command had approved the formation of the Political Affairs Committee, Parameshwara said he believed the Chief Minister might have consulted the High Command before constituting it.“The purpose of forming this committee is to facilitate collective discussions and decision-making on important matters rather than having decisions taken by one individual,” he said. He explained that, in certain circumstances, it would be more appropriate for the Chief Minister to seek the views of committee members before arriving at major decisions.“The members will express their opinions. If the Chief Minister finds their suggestions appropriate, he may accept them. If he does not agree with certain suggestions, he is free to reject them. Subsequently, the Chief Minister may consult the High Command before taking further decisions,” he said.

Focus on Governance

Responding to a question about controversies surrounding the sting operation receiving greater attention than the government's achievements, Parameshwara described the situation as unfortunate.“It is unfortunate. The government is carrying out its administrative responsibilities, while the Opposition is performing its role. However, if public discourse remains confined to a single controversy, the problems faced by people and the development initiatives undertaken by the government will be pushed into the background,” he said. He stressed that the allegations must be investigated and action taken against those found guilty.“There must be an investigation into the matter, and appropriate action should be taken against anyone found guilty. But if people are exposed to the same controversy every day through newspapers and electronic media, will they not eventually become frustrated? We must understand what people expect from us. Public discussion should also focus on the government's work, the problems faced by citizens and ongoing development initiatives,” he said.

Responding to another question about the delay in disbursing drought compensation to farmers despite the relief package having been announced a month ago, Parameshwara reiterated that the necessary orders had already been issued.“The orders for releasing compensation have been issued, and the process is progressing in accordance with the prescribed norms. In my capacity as Revenue Minister, I am also pressing for the funds to be released at the earliest. The Finance Department will be urged to expedite the process. Once the funds are released, the compensation will be distributed to farmers through the respective Deputy Commissioners,” he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)