Arab Youth Delegations Observe Minute Of Silence For Karak Martyrs

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 25 (Petra) -- Arab youth delegations participating in the Arab Youth Tourism Forum, organized by the Ministry of Youth as part of the "Amman, Capital of Arab Youth" events, observed a minute of silence on Sunday in honor of the martyrs of the Karak incident, demonstrating Arab solidarity and human fellowship.

The gesture highlighted the unity of Arab youth and the ties binding the nations of the region beyond geographical borders, grounded in values of mutual support and fraternity.

The solidarity moment took place during the proceedings of the forum, which serves as a platform for dialogue, experience sharing, and partnership building among Arab youth to promote a culture of peace, tolerance, and cooperation.

Participating delegations emphasized the necessity of rejecting all forms of terrorism and extremism while embedding values of peace and coexistence. They underscored the key role of Arab youth in advancing dialogue, acceptance of the other, and public awareness in support of societal security and peace.

//Petra// AF