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Zelensky: Energy Truce Could Signal Russia's Readiness To End War

Zelensky: Energy Truce Could Signal Russia's Readiness To End War


Date: 2026-10-25 04:36:05

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made this statement in an interview with Alla Mazur, host of“TSN,” according to Ukrinform.

“An energy ceasefire as a first step. I believe this is a signal,” Zelensky said.

He noted that Ukraine is ready for trilateral negotiations at the technical working group level, which should yield concrete results.

Read also: Zelensky warns against lifting sanctions on Russia“just to have chat

According to him, the parties could draft a document on ending the war, an agreement on an energy ceasefire, or the resumption of maritime transport.

As previously reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia have agreed to hold a trilateral meeting at the level of negotiating teams in the first half of November.

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