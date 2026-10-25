Zelensky Announces Security Meeting In Brussels With U.S., Ukrainian, EU And NATO Representatives

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky announced this in an interview with TS, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

The President emphasized that last Tuesday in Oslo, not only did he hold talks with U.S. President's Special Representative Steve Witkoff-with Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gar Støre in attendance-but there were also negotiations involving a much broader group - involving security advisors to the leaders of the United Kingdom, France, and Italy, as well as Björn Seibert, Chief of Staff to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Now, having received information from Witkofff about his talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg, the Europeans are planning a security meeting.

“Now they no longer want just a briefing [a brief update in this context on Witkof's talks in Russia], but to discuss security, guarantees, and the EU in depth; they want a meeting this week in Brussels-the Americans, Ukraine, and the EU at the presidential level, and NATO at the secretary-general level. I don't know if anyone else will be part of this group in Brussels, since that's where the headquarters of NATO and the European Union are located. We are already planning such a meeting for Tuesday or Wednesday,” the President said.

As reported by Ukrinform, on October 20 in Oslo, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held talks with U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, with the participation of Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gar Støre and Finnish President Alexander Stubb.

On October 21, Witkoff met with Putin in St. Petersburg.

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Earlier, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that the U.S. had invited Putin to the G20 summit.

President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed the view that the G20 summit could serve as a platform for a productive trilateral meeting between Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia.