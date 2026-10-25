Dormer Pramet Launches Milling And Threading Solutions For Demanding Production

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SUMPERK, Czech Republic, Oct. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dormer Pramet has expanded its milling and threading portfolio with four product developments designed to help manufacturers increase productivity, improve process reliability and control cost per component. These additions support shoulder milling, chamfering, high-strength steel threading and high-feed roughing applications.

The launch includes the new STD11 and STD17 shoulder milling series, an expanded range of multi-flute solid carbide chamfer mills, additional Black Shark tap sizes and new BNMX 10 inserts for high-feed roughing.

Together, the additions support applications across general engineering, automotive, aerospace, die and mold, mining, construction equipment and other demanding production environments.

STD11 and STD17 shoulder milling series

The new STD11 and STD17 ranges combine versatile cutters with triangular inserts featuring three cutting edges. Internal and customer tests have demonstrated higher productivity, smoother cutting performance and a lower cost per workpiece. Dedicated geometries cover light, medium and rough machining, as well as aluminum cutting, while the STD11 supports depths of cut up to 7 mm and STD17 up to 11 mm. Covering cutter diameters from 20 to 200 mm, the ranges provide a versatile solution for applications from general engineering, die and mold, automotive and aerospace to high-volume production.

Multi-flute solid carbide chamfer mills

The expanded range of solid carbide chamfer mills provides versatile solutions for chamfering, deburring and edge profiling across steel, stainless steel, cast iron, non-ferrous materials, super alloys and titanium. Available in metric and inch sizes, with 60°, 90° and 120° point angles and 3-, 4-, 5- and 6-flute geometries, internal and customer testing has demonstrated smooth cutting action, efficient material removal and improved surface finish across a range of production environments.

Black Shark taps

The Black Shark range for high-strength steel has been extended to cover diameters from M3 to M24, with new M16, M20 and M24 sizes. Designed for difficult-to-machine materials such as Hardox, Toolox and Armox, the taps provide reliable tool life and consistent thread quality in demanding applications including mining and construction equipment, heavy machinery and security.

BNMX Inserts

The new BNMX 10 direct-pressed inserts provide a cost-effective solution for high-feed roughing in steel and cast iron. Featuring M geometry and a robust cutting edge, they complement the existing BNGX ground insert range and are fully compatible with SBN10 cutter bodies in cylindrical, modular and shell mill configurations.

Brian Davis, Vice President of PM and R&D, said:

“These new milling and threading solutions demonstrate our commitment to delivering practical innovation that helps manufacturers improve productivity and cost efficiency. By combining versatile tooling designs with optimized geometries, we are enabling customers to achieve reliable performance and greater confidence across a broad range of machining applications.”

The new products are available globally through Dormer Pramet sales representatives and authorized distributors.

For more information, visit dormerpramet.com.

About Dormer Pramet

Dormer Pramet is a leading global supplier of metal cutting tools and related services, supporting manufacturers in over 100 markets worldwide. With a global network of sales offices and manufacturing centers, we combine turning, milling, threading and hole-making solutions under one unified brand.

Built on a heritage that gives us over 100 years of experience, we work closely with distributors and end users to provide reliable tools, practical advice and accessible training that help businesses machine with confidence. By uniting strong product brands and a global supply network, we make it simpler for our partners to access the right solutions at the right time, enabling them to operate efficiently and grow with certainty at every turn.

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