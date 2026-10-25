PM Modi Attends Indian Air Force Day 2026 Aerial Display At Namo Ghat

Indian Air Force Day 2026 Celebrations in Varanasi

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 26 (ANI): The Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) took to the skies over Varanasi on Sunday as the city hosted the Indian Air Force (IAF) Day Aerial Display-2026, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended as the Chief Guest. The aerial display, titled 'Wings over Ganges', was held at Namo Ghat as part of the 94th Indian Air Force Day celebrations. The finale of the demonstration was capped by the IAF's renowned Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT), who performed daring manoeuvres and precision loops directly in front of the ghats.

Speaking to ANI about the experience, Team Surya Kiran's Squadron Leader Bhavesh Sharma said, "... I fly in the number 5th position of the Surya Kiran aerobatic team, in the left-outmost position of the signature 9 diamond formation... We were the show stoppers of today's aerial display and were the last ones to perform. The most interesting thing about the display here in Varanasi is the picturesque place, right in front of the Ganga river."

Highlights of the Aerial Showcase

Detailing the grand showcase, Indian Air Force Public Relations Officer (PRO), Wing Commander Jaideep Singh, stated that the aerial display was a historic tribute witnessed by the people of Kashi. "Today we have witnessed the 94th anniversary of the Indian Air Force at the Ghats of Varanasi. In this flypast, a total of 94 aircraft had taken part, and we had flown formations of about 31 aircraft," Wing Commander Singh told ANI.

Highlighting the highlight of the display, the officer noted, "The most striking formation was the Prachand formation, in which the full kinetic potential was displayed for the first time for the people of Kashi, with five different types of aircraft, including Sukhoi 30, Mirages, Rafale, MiG 29s and Jaguars. We are thankful to the people of Kashi for coming to the ghats and witnessing the demonstration of the Indian Air Force."

Distinguished Guests and Diverse Fleet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday attended the Air Force Day Aerial Display-2026 at Namo Ghat in Varanasi, held to commemorate the 94th anniversary of the Indian Air Force under the theme“Wings over Ganges”. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present at the programme.

The IAF's premier display teams, including the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team and the Sarang Helicopter Display Team, participated in the event. The aerial display featured a diverse range of aircraft, including the Tejas, Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) Prachand, IL-76, IL-78, C-295 and AN-32, alongside frontline fighter aircraft such as the SU-30MKI and Rafale. Aircraft from the Indian Navy and the Indian Army also participated, showcasing jointness in operations. (ANI)

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