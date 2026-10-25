Central Florida Price Cuts Reach 1,342 Listings With 56.71% At 60 Or More Days

Price Cuts Central Florida Week Ending Oct 25

Brenden Rendo, Realtor

Visit HomesInOrlando

NextHome Neighborhood Realty

Across Orange, Seminole, Volusia, and Lake counties, 761 reduced listings have sat 60 or more days, with an average cut of 3.13% off the prior asking price.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Active residential listings that took a price reduction within the seven-day window ending on the pull date across Central Florida's Orange, Seminole, Volusia, and Lake counties total 1,342, according to a four-county analysis of Stellar MLS data by The Homes In Orlando Team. The average reduction across the group is 3.13% off the previous asking price. That is 72 fewer reductions than the prior seven-day window, a 5.09% change in the weekly count.

The full report, including the county table, the methodology behind these figures, and a citation reference, is published and updated weekly at #weekly-price-reductions

761 of these listings, 56.71% of the week's reductions, have been on the market 60 days or longer.

"The number that matters more than the size of the cut is the calendar," said Brenden Rendo, Realtor with The Homes In Orlando Team at NextHome Neighborhood Realty. "A seller who has already reduced once and is still waiting has demonstrated both motivation and a willingness to move on terms, which is a different negotiating position from a listing that came to market last week at a confident price."

Orange County had the most reductions at 633 listings. Volusia County carries the deepest average reduction at 3.67% off list, and Lake County the highest share at 60 or more days at 63.21%. That share runs from 52.02% in Seminole County to 63.21% in Lake County, a 11.19 point spread, which indicates four local markets rather than one regional condition, and buyers comparing them are not comparing like for like.

Four-County Price Reduction Snapshot (October 25, 2026)

CountyReduced ListingsChange vs Prior WeekAverage Reduction60+ DaysShare 60+ DaysAverage List Price

Orange 633up 333.07%35355.77%$548,435

Seminole 198down 172.77%10352.02%$462,368

Volusia 231down 363.67%12855.41%$428,911

Lake 280down 523.06%17763.21%$450,695

Central Florida1,342down 723.13%76156.71%$494,770

Methodology

Figures cover active residential listings only, pulled from Stellar MLS and filtered to property type Residential, which excludes land, commercial, and lease listings. A listing counts as reduced when its most recent price change, made within the 7-day window ending on the pull date, lowered its list price; the reduction is measured against the list price just before that change. A listing reduced twice in the window counts once, and one reduced then raised does not count. Listings whose sellers opted out of internet display are excluded, as are records with a zero, unreadable, or above 50% reduction, which are treated as entry errors. Days on market is the larger of the MLS cumulative days on market and the days since the current listing went on market, so a listing withdrawn and relisted keeps its earlier history; the 60 day figures count listings at 60 days or more. The change column compares this seven-day window with the separate window before it. Osceola County is outside the coverage area and is excluded. Counts are refreshed weekly and reflect October 25, 2026.

About The Homes In Orlando Team

The Homes In Orlando Team at NextHome Neighborhood Realty covers Orange, Seminole, Lake, and Volusia counties in Central Florida, and publishes weekly market data drawn directly from Stellar MLS. Brenden Rendo can be reached at 407-616-9019.

Members of the press are welcome to use these figures with attribution. For county or city level breakdowns not shown here, contact Brenden Rendo directly.

Brenden Rendo

The Homes In Orlando Team

+1 407-616-9019

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Central Florida Price Cuts Reach 1,342 Listings With 56.71% at 60 or More Days News Provided By The Homes In Orlando Team October 25, 2026, 20:01 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.