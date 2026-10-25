Building Collapse In Northeast Delhi Leaves Two Feared Trapped Under

Rescue Operations Underway in Harsh Vihar

Delhi Ministers Kapil Mishra and Ashish Sood visited the site of building collapse in Milan Garden, Harsh Vihar, in northeast Delhi, where two people are feared trapped under the debris, with rescue operations underway. Mishra said fire department personnel and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were engaged in rescue efforts and that no fatalities had been reported so far.“The fire department and NDRF personnel are actively engaged...It is believed that two individuals may be trapped beneath the debris, though there have been no reports of fatalities thus far; efforts are underway to rescue them,” he said.

He described the incident as unfortunate and said the circumstances surrounding the collapse would be investigated. All relevant agencies had been mobilised, he added.“All relevant agencies are fully mobilised. This is, without a doubt, an unfortunate incident, and the circumstances surrounding its occurrence will certainly be investigated,” he said.“At first glance, it appears that an attempt was being made to install a new lintel; it collapsed, causing the floor below to cave in as well, trapping two people-reportedly a father and his son,” Mishra added.

Investigation Into Illegal Construction

The minister also referred to building collapses in Seemapuri, Seelampur, Mustafabad and Babarpur, saying the sites had been inspected and alleging that such incidents were a direct consequence of illegal construction.“The reasons behind the collapses in Seemapuri, Seelampur, Mustafabad, and Babarpur are well-known, and the sites have been inspected. We visited those locations as well, and it is clear that such incidents are a direct consequence of illegal construction," he said.

Meanwhile, Minister Ashish Sood said the government stood with the families affected by the incident and that all agencies had been deployed for relief work.“The government is completely with the families affected by the disaster. Our entire party and all the officials of our party are here with them, and all the agencies are deployed for the relief work,” Sood said. He assured strict action against anyone found responsible, including officials of the Municipal Corporation or the Delhi government.“Whoever is guilty for this, whether it is the Municipal Corporation or the Delhi Government, strict action will be taken against them. We are not sparing anyone,” he said.

Government Commitment to Safety

Sood further stated that the government was taking steps to curb illegal construction and that the Municipal Corporation had been instructed not to tolerate any such activity.“Nevertheless, punitive action will be taken against those who are engaged in breaking the law,” he added.

Earlier, a resident suggested that the collapse may have occurred while a concrete slab was being laid for the additional floor. Describing the sequence of events, the resident said,“A concrete slab was being cast for the building. The existing lower slab was weak, and a new one was being laid on top of it. As a result, the lower slab gave way, causing the entire new slab above it to collapse.” (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)