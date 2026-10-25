Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar Promises Major Reforms To KPSC Framework

Karnataka Government to Revamp KPSC

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) would be given a“new form” as part of efforts to prevent examination irregularities and ensure a fair and transparent recruitment process. Speaking to the media at Palace Grounds in Bengaluru on Sunday, Shivakumar said permission had been granted to interrogate accused Jnanendra in connection with the KPSC irregularities case to bring out the truth.“Some matters have come to notice; the ED and our officials have investigated, and permission has been given immediately for interrogation to bring out the truth. Our children study with great difficulty. It is not right to allow money and recommendations,” he said.

Pointing to previous irregularities in the commission, the Chief Minister said a committee had been formed to examine measures to prevent such incidents, and its recommendations would be considered.“We have seen many irregularities in KPSC earlier also. To prevent this, a committee has been formed, and its opinion will be taken. KPSC needs to be given a new form,” he said.

Education System and Corruption Reforms

Shivakumar also said the state government was working towards reforming the education system and establishing a clean examination process.“Our national leaders have cautioned us about reforming the education system. A committee has been formed under the leadership of Minister U T Khader. Minister Priyank Kharge and I have thought about a clean examination system and have given suitable guidance for it,” he said.

Legal Action Against Corruption

Earlier, the CM issued prosecution sanction against IAS officer Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar in connection with alleged corruption and large-scale irregularities in the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) recruitment examination. Shivakumar said the government took a serious view of corruption affecting the credibility of the public recruitment system and reiterated its commitment to transparency and accountability in governance. The prosecution sanction paves the way for the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and the ED to proceed with prosecution-related steps against the suspended officer under the Prevention of Corruption Act and other relevant legal provisions.

According to the CID investigation, Gangwar allegedly leaked question papers for the competitive examination held on January 8 and 9, 2026, for 400 Veterinary Officer posts to at least 10 candidates who later figured among the top 20 rank holders. The final selection list was announced on July 17, 2026. The agency's investigation found that candidates were allegedly charged between Rs 20 lakh and Rs 80 lakh per paper. The money was reportedly collected through middleman Basavaraj Kannale, who was arrested on August 30.

Meeting with Sugarcane Growers

Further, on the meeting scheduled for Monday in Belagavi with sugar factory owners and sugarcane growers, Shivakumar said he would first hold discussions with farmers before meeting representatives of sugar factories.“First I will discuss with farmers and then with sugar factory owners. The Union Minister is not participating due to other work. Discussions are happening on this issue in all states,” he said.

The Chief Minister said farmers were pressing for sugarcane crushing to begin as soon as possible and that he had asked MPs, ministers and MLAs to participate in the meeting.“Farmers are pressuring to crush sugarcane as soon as possible. I have informed MPs, Ministers and MLAs to participate in the meeting. We will all sit and discuss,” he added. (ANI)

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