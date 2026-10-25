Crypto News: Remittix Prepares Weekly Earn Payouts As Bitwise Models A Bitcoin Price Prediction Of $197,000 On Global Liquidity Growth

MAJURO, Marshall Islands, Oct. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remittix is preparing weekly payouts through an initial test of its Earn platform, giving selected participants access to targeted yields of 18–22% APY on ETH, USDT and USDC. The programme will accommodate 100 testers, with a minimum deposit equivalent to $1,000.







The rollout adds another product milestone for Remittix, a PayFi project developing crypto-to-bank and bank-to-crypto infrastructure. Remittix has raised $33 million from more than 40,000 participants toward its $36 million hard cap ahead of the November 24, 2026 RTX market debut.

The announcement comes as Bitwise's October research models a Bitcoin equilibrium value of approximately $197,000. Its analysis links the bullish Bitcoin price prediction scenario to global money supply growth and the potential for a weaker U.S. dollar.

Remittix Earn Prepares Weekly Payouts for 100 Testers

The initial Earn programme will allow selected testers to deposit ETH, USDT or USDC and receive earnings through a weekly payout schedule. The advertised 18–22% APY range expresses annualized yield, with distributions scheduled weekly.

Remittix will also gift testers RTX tokens equivalent in value to their qualifying deposit. The token gift provides an additional participation incentive alongside the Earn product's targeted yield.

Interested participants can email ... to apply for one of the 100 places. The minimum deposit is $1,000, and selected participants will help test the platform ahead of wider access.

Earn Expands a Payments-Led Product Ecosystem

Remittix's central proposition remains PayFi: connecting supported cryptocurrencies with traditional banking channels. Testing has included EUR and USD routes using USDT and USDC across Ethereum, Celo, Base and Polygon, with 1,000 community holders invited to participate.

The planned addition of 41 fiat currencies would extend that payments proposition internationally. The Remittix ecosystem also includes an iOS wallet with more than 10,000 downloads and Markets, which has processed over $50 million in perpetual trading volume.

Earn introduces another reason for users to engage with the ecosystem. Alongside holding, transferring and trading supported assets, participants will be able to evaluate a service built around regular yield distributions.

Bitwise Models a $197,000 Bitcoin Valuation Scenario

In its October Bitcoin Macro Investor report, Bitwise identified a model-implied equilibrium price near $197,000. The analysis examines Bitcoin's relationship with global money supply and argues that accelerating liquidity growth could provide a tailwind for a catch-up rally.

The $197,000 Bitcoin price prediction is a model-derived scenario, without a specified date for reaching that level. Its bullish framework centres on a structurally weaker dollar and Bitcoin closing the gap with global liquidity trends.

Remittix Builds Toward November 24

RTX remains available at $0.28 before its announced $0.46 final presale stage and minimum exchange launch price, an approximately 64% increase between the two levels. Remittix also plans to burn 300 million RTX at launch, removing 20% of the original supply.

For participants assessing the bullish Bitcoin price prediction alongside new crypto opportunities, Remittix combines a fixed launch schedule with an expanding product offering. Applications for the 100-person Earn test are being accepted through ....

About Remittix

Remittix is developing a connected PayFi ecosystem for crypto-to-bank and bank-to-crypto transactions. Its products include international payment settlement, a mobile wallet, Remittix Markets and the forthcoming Remittix Earn service.

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