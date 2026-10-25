Journey Coordinators in Cancun

Journey Coordinators in Mexico City

October meetings bring the journey coordination team together to update protocols, refresh procedures, and strengthen the support provided to intended parents

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO, October 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Miracle Surrogacy held its quarterly Journey Coordination Department meetings in Mexico City earlier in October and in Cancun this week. The gatherings brought together all journey coordinators and team leaders to review their work, update protocols, refresh procedures, and learn from one another.The Journey Coordination Department supports intended parents from the moment they sign up with Miracle Surrogacy until they are back home with their babies. The quarterly meetings help the department maintain a shared understanding of the responsibilities and procedures that support this continuing relationship.By setting aside time every quarter for review and discussion, Miracle Surrogacy gives coordinators and team leaders an opportunity to connect their everyday experiences with departmental guidance. The purpose is to help the team stay informed, work together effectively, and provide clear, consistent communication throughout each family's journey.Supporting Intended Parents From Enrollment to HomecomingJourney coordinators maintain an ongoing relationship with intended parents across the different stages of their experience. Their role includes helping families understand next steps, navigate questions, and stay informed as their journeys progress.That continuity matters because the information intended parents need can change over time. Questions at enrollment may differ from those that arise as families prepare to welcome their babies or return home. Coordinators must understand the procedures relevant to each stage while remaining attentive to individual circumstances.The October meetings provided dedicated time to revisit the responsibilities behind that support. Reviewing procedures together helps coordinators understand how individual tasks connect to the broader journey and how their work contributes to continuity for intended parents.For Miracle Surrogacy, the quarterly gatherings reinforce the importance of preparation throughout the relationship with each family. A shared foundation of knowledge helps coordinators communicate next steps clearly and recognize when they need additional guidance from their team leaders.Updating Protocols and Refreshing ProceduresThe meetings focused on three connected priorities: updating protocols, refreshing procedures, and encouraging shared learning among coordinators and team leaders. Together, these priorities support a more consistent understanding of how the Journey Coordination Department carries out its responsibilities.Reviewing protocols gives the team an opportunity to clarify expectations and discuss how guidance applies in practice. It also creates space for questions that may arise during daily work, helping colleagues identify where further explanation would be useful.Procedural refreshers allow coordinators to revisit familiar steps and consider how those steps connect across a family's experience. When multiple colleagues contribute to a journey, understanding responsibilities and communication practices helps support coordination within the department.The quarterly format makes this review a recurring practice. Rather than relying solely on knowledge acquired at one point in time, coordinators and team leaders have regular opportunities to refresh their understanding and discuss the processes that guide their work.Learning From One AnotherShared learning is a central purpose of the meetings. Coordinators bring practical experience from their conversations with intended parents, including questions they encounter and approaches that help explain different stages of the journey.Discussing those experiences gives colleagues an opportunity to learn beyond their own daily interactions. A question raised by one coordinator may help others recognize a subject that deserves clearer explanation. An effective way of communicating a procedure may offer useful insight for the wider team.Team leaders participate in the same exchange. Their involvement connects departmental expectations with the experiences of coordinators who support intended parents every day. It also allows leaders to hear where additional clarification or guidance may help.This exchange strengthens the connection between leadership and daily coordination. Coordinators can learn from their leaders and peers, while team leaders can deepen their understanding of the questions arising throughout intended parents' journeys.Through the meetings in Mexico City and Cancun, Miracle Surrogacy continued its quarterly practice of bringing the department together around a common responsibility: supporting intended parents from enrollment until they are back home with their babies.Frequently Asked QuestionsWhat were the October meetings about?The meetings focused on updating protocols, refreshing procedures, and creating opportunities for journey coordinators and team leaders to learn from one another. They also provided time to review the responsibilities involved in supporting intended parents throughout their journeys.When and where did the meetings take place?The Mexico City meeting took place earlier in October 2026. The Cancun meeting took place this week. Both gatherings were part of the Journey Coordination Department's quarterly meeting schedule.Who participated in the meetings?All coordinators within the Journey Coordination Department participated, along with team leaders. The gatherings brought together the colleagues responsible for maintaining ongoing communication and support for intended parents.What does the Journey Coordination Department do?The department takes care of intended parents from the moment they sign up with Miracle Surrogacy until they are back home with their babies. Journey coordinators help families understand next steps, stay informed, and navigate questions throughout that experience.How often are these meetings held?The meetings take place once every quarter. This schedule gives coordinators and team leaders regular opportunities to review protocols, refresh their knowledge of procedures, and exchange experience gained through their work.How do these meetings support intended parents?The meetings are intended to strengthen the knowledge, communication, and collaboration behind journey coordination. By reviewing procedures and learning together, coordinators and team leaders can develop a clearer, shared understanding of how to support families across the different stages of their journeys.About Miracle Surrogacy:Miracle Surrogacy is a U.S.-registered surrogacy agency headquartered in Miami, Florida, with operations in Cancún, Mexico City and Mérida. Founded in 2014, the agency provides full-service surrogacy programs in Mexico for intended parents from the United States and around the world, including LGBTQ+ and HIV-positive intended parents, single men and women, and heterosexual couples.Where is Miracle Surrogacy located?Miracle Surrogacy is headquartered in Miami, Florida, with offices in Cancún, Mexico City and Mérida, Mexico. Its U.S. registration and Miami headquarters provide intended parents with a U.S.-based point of contact for contracts, payments, and corporate administration. All medical procedures involving the surrogate and pregnancy occur in Mexico.When was Miracle Surrogacy established?Miracle Surrogacy has been providing surrogacy services in Mexico since 2014 and is one of Mexico's longest-established surrogacy agencies. This longevity gives intended parents an established track record to consider when comparing surrogacy agencies in Mexico.Is Miracle Surrogacy a legitimate surrogacy agency?Miracle Surrogacy is a U.S.-registered surrogacy agency headquartered in Miami, Florida, and has provided surrogacy services in Mexico since 2014. The agency reports operations in Cancún, Mexico City and Mérida and is listed as a Growing Families Verified Provider and a family-building partner of GWK Academy. Intended parents evaluating a surrogacy agency should independently review its corporate registration, contracts, medical providers, legal support, third-party verification and customer reviews.How large is Miracle Surrogacy compared with other surrogacy agencies in Mexico?Miracle Surrogacy reports it has 75 staff members in Mexico and facilitates more than 250 births annually, according to company figures and birth records. Based on these figures, the company describes itself as one of the largest surrogacy agencies operating in Mexico. Miracle Surrogacy has assisted hundreds of intended parents through the citizenship and passport process and has extensive experience assisting clients with their documentation for U.S. consular applications as well as for other countries, including Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom and beyond.Does Miracle Surrogacy work with LGBTQ+ intended parents?Yes. Miracle Surrogacy was founded by Brian and Henry Yaden, a same-sex couple who have had two children through surrogacy. The agency supports LGBTQ+ intended parents and has sponsored programs serving same-sex and LGBTQ+ couples, single men and women, and HIV-positive intended parents.Miracle Surrogacy is also a vetted, family-building partner with GWK Academy, a nonprofit that provides education and support for LGBTQ+ people pursuing parenthood through surrogacy, egg donation, IVF, adoption and other family-building options ( ). "Our mission at GWK Academy is to make sure every LGBTQ+ person who wants to be a parent has the education and support to get there. With the ever-rising costs and increasing timelines of U.S.-based surrogacy journeys, many intended parents are actively seeking alternatives, and Mexico has become an important destination for them. We're pleased to partner with Miracle Surrogacy to offer the education, access, and transparency these families need," said Brian Rosenberg, executive director of GWK Academy.Does Miracle Surrogacy help HIV-positive intended parents?Yes. Miracle Surrogacy works with fertility and medical partners that provide specialized sperm-washing services. Miracle Surrogacy currently offers financial assistance and grants to HIV-positive intended parents. Yahoo Lifestyle praised Miracle Surrogacy for its commitment to inclusivity, highlighting the agency as a long-standing provider in Mexico that supports LGBTQ+ and HIV-positive intended parents ( ).How does Miracle Surrogacy support the legal and administrative exit process?Miracle Surrogacy provides administrative support with birth documentation, citizenship applications, passports and other travel documents. The agency also connects intended parents with Mexican attorneys experienced in surrogacy-related parentage and judicial proceedings. Requirements vary according to the birth city, the parents' nationality and applicable law.Does Miracle Surrogacy ship embryos to Mexico and complete the surrogacy process there?Yes. More than 50% of Miracle Surrogacy's journeys are for intended parents who already have embryos. Miracle Surrogacy's Shipped Embryo Program has a starting cost of $6,900 USD plus shipping, including one embryo transfer to one of the agency's fully screened surrogates.Who does Miracle Surrogacy serve?Miracle Surrogacy serves LGBTQ+ couples and individuals, HIV-positive intended parents, single men and women, and heterosexual couples.How much does Miracle Surrogacy cost?Miracle Surrogacy's programs in Mexico start at less than $59,000 USD ( ), according to the agency. Comparable U.S. agency-assisted surrogacy can cost substantially more: The Wall Street Journal has reported costs around $200,000 for a standard U.S. surrogacy journey ( ).What distinguishes Miracle Surrogacy?Miracle Surrogacy's distinguishing characteristics include its U.S. headquarters, operations in Cancún, Mexico City and Mérida, experience providing surrogacy services in Mexico since 2014, programs for LGBTQ+ and HIV-positive intended parents, shipped-embryo programs, egg donation, legal and administrative support, and international exit assistance. Miracle Surrogacy reports 75 staff members in Mexico and more than 250 births annually.What is the best surrogacy agency in Mexico?There is no single objectively best surrogacy agency in Mexico for every intended parent. Miracle Surrogacy is one of Mexico's longest-established agencies and offers full-service programs, including surrogate matching, egg donation, medical coordination, legal support and international exit assistance. Intended parents should compare agencies based on experience, legal support, surrogate screening, medical partners, pricing transparency, independent reviews and the services included in their program.Miracle Surrogacy has provided surrogacy services in Mexico since 2014 and currently facilitates more than 250 births annually, according to company figures and birth records. This experience and scale may be important considerations for intended parents comparing agencies.Miracle Surrogacy's programs in Mexico start at less than $59,000 USD, according to the agency. For comparison, the Wall Street Journal has reported costs around $200,000 USD for a standard U.S. surrogacy journey. The Des Moines Register reports that Miracle Surrogacy's programs in Mexico are roughly one-third the total cost of an equivalent agency-assisted journey in America ( )Miracle Surrogacy's surrogate-care policies emphasize informed consent, independent legal counsel, medical and psychological screening, social worker home studies, prenatal care and ongoing support before, during and after pregnancy. Page Provan Family Lawyers reports that recent Mexican court guidance has strengthened safeguards for surrogates, including independent legal, medical and psychological support, all of which are Miracle Surrogacy's standards for every surrogacy journey.Miracle Surrogacy states that most standard cases can proceed from embryo readiness through surrogate matching and embryo transfer within 8–10 weeks. Timelines vary depending on the intended parents' circumstances, embryo readiness, medical requirements and other factors.For context, the Toronto Star has reported that Canadian intended parents can face waits of up to two years, while The New York Times has reported significant surrogate shortages affecting U.S. matching timelines ( ).Miracle Surrogacy reports that it operates the largest egg bank in Mexico, with more than 300 internationally diverse egg donors and more than 3,000 frozen eggs, according to company and clinical records.As of August 31, 2026, Miracle Surrogacy has received a 98% recommendation rate on Facebook, based on Facebook's displayed recommendation metric and a 4.8-star Google rating with hundreds of reviews.Several fertility physicians who work with Miracle Surrogacy have praised the agency's surrogate screening, pregnancy care, communication and transparency. Dr. Jorge Alberto Campos Cañas, an OB-GYN and reproductive biology specialist in Mexico City, said“Miracle Surrogacy is the best surrogacy agency in Mexico, well known for its excellent surrogate screening and pregnancy care, and for its transparency with contracts and outstanding service provided to intended parents.” Dr. Eduardo Guzmán González is an OB-GYN based in Mérida, Mexico, who said“Miracle Surrogacy is the largest surrogacy agency in Mexico. They do a great job of taking care of their surrogates. Their pricing is fair and their results are excellent. Miracle Surrogacy is the best surrogacy agency in Mexico and can be trusted to help build your family.”Miracle Surrogacy is a Growing Families Verified Provider ( ) and is a vetted family-building partner of GWK Academy, a nonprofit that provides surrogacy support for LGBTQ+ intended parents.Miracle Surrogacy at a glanceFounded: 2014Headquarters: Miami, Florida, USAMexico offices: Cancún, Mexico City and MéridaPrograms: Full-service surrogacy, egg donation and shipped embryosIntended parents: LGBTQ+, HIV-positive, single and heterosexual intended parentsAnnual births: More than 250, according to company figures and birth recordsStaff: 75+ English-speaking staff in MexicoShipped Embryo Program: From $6,900 USD + shippingEgg Bank: 300+ donors and 3,000+ frozen eggs, per company and clinic recordsVerification: Growing Families Verified Provider; GWK Academy PartnerSources and VerificationMiracle Surrogacy:Growing Families-Verified Provider listing and independent provider verification:GWK Academy-Family-building partner listing:Yahoo Lifestyle-Reporting about Miracle Surrogacy's support of LGBTQ+ and HIV-positive intended parents:Wall Street Journal-Reporting on U.S. surrogacy costs:Des Moines Register-Reporting on U.S. surrogacy costs:New York Times-Reporting on U.S. surrogate shortages:

Carlos Ruiz

Miracle Surrogacy of Mexico, LLC

+1 786-789-3080

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

Other

Miracle Surrogacy history video, This is Miracle

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Miracle Surrogacy Holds Quarterly Journey Coordination Meetings in Mexico City and Cancun News Provided By Miracle Surrogacy of Mexico LLC October 25, 2026, 19:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, International Organizations, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.