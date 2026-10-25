ENERABIA and Clearsun Energy sign MoU to commercialise Micro-CPV

Partners target gigawatt-scale manufacturing capacity within five years

GERMANY, October 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Saudi solar energy company ENERABIA and Germany's Clearsun Energy GmbH have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to commercialise Micro-CPV solar technology. The MoU was signed at the Saudi-German Construction Forum in Berlin on 14 October.Clearsun Energy, a Freiburg-based spin-off of the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems ISE, commercialises Micro-CPV technology. It uses optics to focus sunlight onto miniature multijunction solar cells. ENERABIA is developing manufacturing capabilities for concentrator photovoltaic (CPV) modules and systems in Saudi Arabia.Under the MoU, the partners intend to combine Clearsun Energy's technology with ENERABIA's manufacturing and project development capabilities. They aim to establish gigawatt-scale annual manufacturing capacity within five years and make Micro-CPV commercially competitive with conventional photovoltaics.Micro-CPV is designed for hot climates with high levels of direct sunlight. The companies say a module-level life-cycle assessment found a 50% lower carbon footprint for Micro-CPV than for state-of-the-art silicon-based photovoltaics.“Saudi Arabia's high temperatures and high levels of direct normal irradiance create favorable conditions for our Micro-CPV technology,” said Frank Dimroth, director of Clearsun Energy. He said the companies aimed to accelerate commercialisation and reach gigawatt-scale annual manufacturing capacity.The partnership aims to build a Saudi-German supply chain for Micro-CPV, drawing on suppliers based mainly in Germany and ENERABIA's manufacturing and project development capabilities in Saudi Arabia. The companies say this would offer an alternative to China-centred supply chains for crystalline-silicon photovoltaics and support Saudi Vision 2030.“With Clearsun Energy, we have found a partner with deep expertise in CPV cell and module technology,” said Badran AlBadran, chairman of ENERABIA.“By combining this expertise with our manufacturing and project-development capabilities, we aim to deliver efficient and reliable solar solutions for demanding climatic conditions, including those in Saudi Arabia.”

MARBS on behalf ENERABIA

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ENERABIA and Clearsun Energy sign MoU to commercialise Micro-CPV News Provided By MARBS October 25, 2026, 19:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Energy Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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