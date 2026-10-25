Dr. K. A. Paul And Interfaith Leaders Unite In Dallas For A Historic Global Peace Initiative

Dr. K. A. Paul joins interfaith leaders and youth in Dallas for a historic global call for peace, unity, and reconciliation.

Dr. K. A. Paul leads a powerful global appeal for peace, bringing faith communities and people together to inspire one billion peacemakers worldwide.

Dr. K. A. Paul stands with people of diverse faiths beneath a radiant sky, symbolizing humanity's shared choice to embrace peace, unity, and a hopeful future.

Dr. K. A. Paul calls on humanity to reject hatred, embrace peace, and unite across faiths and borders for a shared future.

Dr. K. A. Paul, interfaith leaders and youth unite in Dallas to call for peace, dialogue and reconciliation and inspire one billion peacemakers worldwide.

- ADALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- At a moment when the world is witnessing the devastating human cost of armed conflict, Dr. K. A. Paul, President of the Global Peace Initiative, will bring together approximately 1,000 spiritual leaders, interfaith representatives, young people, community leaders, and people of goodwill in the Dallas–Irving, Texas, area for a historic global appeal for peace.Date: Sunday, October 25, 2026Time: 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM Central TimePrime-Time Broadcast: 7:30 PM - 8:30 PM Central TimeLocation: Irving - Dallas, TexasOrganizer: Dr. K. A. Paul, President, Global Peace InitiativeNotify Me / Live Broadcast:This gathering is more than an event. It is intended as a global cry for peace - a united appeal to presidents, prime ministers, governments, spiritual leaders, and citizens everywhere to pursue dialogue, diplomacy, reconciliation, and peaceful solutions to armed conflicts.The message emerging from Dallas is simple and powerful:HUMANITY MUST CHOOSE PEACE OVER WAR.DIALOGUE OVER DESTRUCTION.LOVE OVER HATRED.ONE TABLE. MANY FAITHS. ONE HUMANITY.Representatives of Jewish, Muslim, Christian, Hindu, Buddhist, Jain, and other faith communities are being invited to stand together in a remarkable demonstration of interfaith solidarity.Different religions may have different traditions, languages, scriptures, and customs - but human suffering knows no religious boundary.A child does not become less precious because of the country in which he or she is born. A mother's tears do not belong to one religion. A father's grief does not belong to one nationality.Human life is our common ground.Dr. K. A. Paul and participating leaders will call upon the leaders of the United States, Iran, Russia, Ukraine, and nations involved in armed conflicts to pursue every meaningful avenue for dialogue, diplomacy, reconciliation, humanitarian protection, and peaceful resolution.The gathering seeks to send one unmistakable message to the world: No nation, religion, culture, or community should be treated as an enemy simply because of its identity.A UNITED APPEAL TO WORLD LEADERSAcross the world, communities continue to experience the consequences of war, violence, displacement, fear, and humanitarian suffering.War does not only destroy buildings and borders. It can destroy childhoods, separate families, erase livelihoods, and leave generations carrying the scars of conflict.The Global Peace Initiative is therefore calling upon world leaders to exercise leadership with courage and pursue pathways that protect human life and create opportunities for lasting peace.Resources consumed by conflict can instead support education, healthcare, poverty alleviation, economic development, humanitarian assistance, and opportunities for future generations.The Dallas gathering will therefore serve as a platform for a united humanitarian appeal:LET THE WORLD LEADERS TALK BEFORE THE WEAPONS SPEAK.ONE BILLION PEACEMAKERS - A MOVEMENT TO UNITE HUMANITYAt the heart of this initiative is an ambitious global vision: to inspire one billion peacemakers around the world.The concept is simple.Every person can reach at least seven other people with a message of peace, compassion, unity, forgiveness, mutual respect, and human dignity.That message can travel through families, schools, churches, mosques, temples, synagogues, community organizations, universities, workplaces, media platforms, and social networks.One person can inspire seven.Seven can inspire seventy.Seventy can inspire thousands.Thousands can inspire millions.And millions can inspire a movement.THE WORLD DOES NOT NEED MORE HATRED TO BECOME POWERFUL.THE WORLD NEEDS MORE PEOPLE WHO ARE BRAVE ENOUGH TO CHOOSE PEACE.The ultimate vision is to encourage people across the world - including the approximately 8 billion people of humanity - to embrace peaceful coexistence and respect one another regardless of faith, nationality, race, culture, or background.As Dr. K. A. Paul and the Global Peace Initiative emphasize:“We must learn how to live together, or we will all die together.”This is a call for every individual to understand that peace cannot be created by presidents and prime ministers alone.Peace begins with people.THE YOUTH MUST BECOME THE VOICE OF TOMORROWThousands of young people are expected to be part of this historic call.The youth of today will inherit the world shaped by the decisions being made today. They must therefore have a voice in the conversation about peace, reconciliation, humanity, and the future.The initiative seeks to inspire young people to become ambassadors of peace rather than messengers of hatred; builders rather than destroyers; bridge-makers rather than division-makers.Their message can cross borders that politics cannot.Their voices can reach communities that governments cannot.Their generation can demonstrate that unity is not weakness - it is humanity's strength.A HISTORIC OPPORTUNITY FOR GLOBAL MEDIAThe gathering will take place on Sunday, October 25, 2026, from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM Central Time, with a designated prime-time broadcast from 7:30 PM to 8:30 PM Dallas time.The organizers intend to reach audiences around the world through live broadcasting and coverage across television, radio, newspapers, digital media, news platforms, and social media.MEDIA ORGANIZATIONS AND JOURNALISTS ARE CORDIALLY INVITED TO COVER THIS GLOBAL PEACE INITIATIVE LIVE.News organizations are encouraged to assign reporters, correspondents, photographers, and camera crews to document this historic gathering and amplify its message to audiences across the world.The organizers particularly encourage media organizations to dedicate meaningful coverage to this international appeal for peace.A MESSAGE THAT MUST TRAVEL BEYOND DALLASThe gathering in Dallas is intended to become more than a moment on a calendar.It is an invitation to carry the message from Dallas to every city, village, school, house of worship, family, workplace, and digital community around the world.The Global Peace Initiative invites spiritual leaders, humanitarian organizations, community representatives, public figures, young people, media organizations, and people of goodwill to stand together for peace.World leaders are called to pursue peaceful solutions.Spiritual leaders are called to inspire reconciliation.Media organizations are called to amplify constructive dialogue.Young people are called to become ambassadors of peace.And every individual is called to ask:“What can I do to make the world more peaceful?”ONE HUMANITY. ONE WORLD. ONE SHARED FUTURE.History repeatedly reminds humanity that hatred can spread quickly.But so can hope.One voice can become a movement.One act of compassion can inspire another.One message of peace can cross a border.One generation can decide that the next generation deserves better.The world is watching. Humanity is listening. The time for peace is now.Dr. K. A. Paul and the Global Peace Initiative invite the world to unite - not around a religion, political ideology, nationality, or ideology, but around the fundamental value of human life and the hope for peace.LET US STOP THE BLOODSHED.LET US REJECT HATRED.LET US BUILD BRIDGES.LET US INSPIRE ONE BILLION PEACEMAKERS.LET US CHOOSE PEACE.One humanity. One world. One shared future.MEDIA CONTACT & EVENT INFORMATIONDr. K. A. PaulPresident, Global Peace InitiativeDallas - Irving, TexasEvent Date: Sunday, October 25, 2026Event Time: 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM Central TimePrime-Time Broadcast: 7:30 PM - 8:30 PM Central TimeNotify Me / Live Broadcast:Media Invitation: News organizations and journalists are invited to send reporters and media crews to cover the event live.Event Materials: Organizers invite media organizations to use the official event materials for coverage and promotional purposes, with permission from the organizers.

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Dr. K. A. Paul and Interfaith Leaders Unite in Dallas for a Historic Global Peace Initiative News Provided By Kisaan Parivar Ltd October 25, 2026, 19:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Social Media, U.S. Politics, World & Regional



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