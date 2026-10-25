Aqaba Institutions Hold Solidarity Vigils Following Karak Church Attack

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, Oct. 25 (Petra) -- Government institutions, universities, schools, and community organizations across Aqaba Governorate held solidarity vigils on Sunday to condemn the terrorist attack targeting the Hmoud Church in Karak Governorate, which resulted in several casualties and injuries.

Participants observed a minute of silence in memory of the martyrs, praying for the quick recovery of the injured, while reaffirming their rejection of all forms of terrorism, extremism, and violence.

In the education sector, Director of the Aqaba Education Directorate, Abdul Wahab Al-Hajjaj, joined students and faculty at Aqaba Comprehensive Secondary School for Boys during the morning assembly for a minute of silence. The morning broadcast was dedicated to emphasizing national unity, tolerance, and the sanctity of places of worship.

Al-Hajjaj stressed the pivotal role of educational institutions in instilling values of citizenship, belonging, and peaceful coexistence among students. Similar activities were conducted across schools in the governorate.

Additionally, the Aqaba Women's Committees Gathering hosted a candlelight vigil to honor the victims and extend condolences to their families. Participants highlighted that attacks on innocent lives and places of worship violate all human and moral principles, affirming that national cohesion remains the ultimate shield for Jordan's security and stability.

//Petra// AF