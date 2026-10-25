BAU Faculties Hold Solidarity Vigils Across Kingdom Following Karak Attack**

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Salt, Oct. 25 (Petra) -- Faculties of the Balqa Applied University (BAU) across all regions of the Kingdom held solidarity vigils on Sunday with the families of the martyrs of the tragic incident in the village of Hmoud, Karak Governorate, expressing the university community's condolences and reaffirming national unity and brotherhood.

Participants expressed condemnation of the attack, emphasizing that the tragedy touches all Jordanians and underscores the necessity of standing united in the face of challenges.

They stressed the importance of preserving the sanctity of places of worship, upholding human dignity, rejecting violence and hatred, and promoting values of tolerance and coexistence across Jordanian society.

The vigils form part of BAU's academic and societal role in fostering citizenship, belonging, and social responsibility among students, while contributing to a culture of dialogue and mutual respect.

The gatherings concluded with prayers for the souls of the martyrs, with participants reaffirming their alignment behind His Majesty King Abdullah II and His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II in safeguarding the Kingdom's security and stability.

//Petra// AF