Zelensky Warns Against Lifting Sanctions On Russia“Just To Have Chat”

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of state made these remarks in an interview with TSN, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

“I would like to tell the Americans that I would not want us to approach the meeting of the three leaders (referring to the talks between the leaders of Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia-ed.) (...) having lifted all sanctions against the Russian Federation. This is an important point. Sanctions were imposed because of aggression, not for the sake of having a chat,” Zelensky emphasized.

He noted that when it comes to ending the war,“there is a specific procedure for lifting sanctions.”

The president stressed that restrictions on Russia were imposed precisely because of its aggression-the crossing of Ukrainian borders, the illegal occupation, and the killings-and that lifting sanctions before the war has actually ended is very dangerous.

“I have a feeling-and I've lived with it long enough-that when we talk about Russia's loyalty, we shouldn't buy it at such a price. In my view, if we remain without sanctions and within the trilateral format, we could end up in a situation where nothing is clear-what happens next? And the sanctions have already been lifted. Who will have the strength-the kind we had at the start of the war-to reimpose all of them, to rally people in such a way that there would be 20 or more sanctions packages around the world? That is why I approach this with great caution,” the Ukrainian president noted.

Kremlin says preparations underway for Trump-Xi-meeting

At the same time, he once again assured that he is ready to participate in a trilateral meeting of the leaders of Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia. Zelensky did not rule out that it could take place in Florida during the G20 summit.

As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky assured that he would attend the G20 summit in Florida if there were an opportunity to hold talks there with U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to reach peace agreements, but he has not yet received an invitation to the summit.