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Gabrielle Meagher

Gabrielle Meagher


Date: 2026-10-25 03:35:28

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Professor Emerita, School of Society, Communication and Culture, Macquarie University
Profile Articles

Gabrielle Meagher is Professor Emerita in the School of Society, Communication and Culture at Macquarie University. She trained as a political economist and has researched the privatisation and marketisation of social services and their impact on paid care workers for more than three decades.

Experience
  • 2020–present Professor Emerita, Macquarie University
Education
  • 1999 University of Sydney, Political Economy

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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