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Glenn Savage

Glenn Savage


Date: 2026-10-25 03:35:28

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Professor of Education Futures, The University of Melbourne
Profile Articles

Glenn Savage is a policy sociologist and Professor of Education Futures in the Faculty of Education at the University of Melbourne. His research works at the intersection of education policy, strategic design and system change.

Experience
  • 2025–present Professor, The University of Melbourne
  • 2023–2024 Associate professor, The University of Melbourne
  • 2017–2022 Associate professor, The University of Western Australia
  • 2015–2017 Senior Lecturer, The University of Melbourne
  • 2013–2015 Lecturer, The University of Melbourne
  • 2011–2013 Research Fellow, The University of Melbourne
Education
  • 2012 The University of Melbourne, PhD
  • 2007 Murdoch University, MEd
  • 2001 Murdoch University, DipEd
  • 1999 Curtin University, BA

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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