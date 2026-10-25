Glenn Savage
- Professor of Education Futures, The University of Melbourne
Glenn Savage is a policy sociologist and Professor of Education Futures in the Faculty of Education at the University of Melbourne. His research works at the intersection of education policy, strategic design and system change.Experience
- 2025–present Professor, The University of Melbourne 2023–2024 Associate professor, The University of Melbourne 2017–2022 Associate professor, The University of Western Australia 2015–2017 Senior Lecturer, The University of Melbourne 2013–2015 Lecturer, The University of Melbourne 2011–2013 Research Fellow, The University of Melbourne
- 2012 The University of Melbourne, PhD 2007 Murdoch University, MEd 2001 Murdoch University, DipEd 1999 Curtin University, BA
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment