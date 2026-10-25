Karla Canuto

I am a Torres Strait Islander and mid-career researcher with over two decades of dedicated experience in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander health and health research. I have contributed to a wide range of research initiatives aimed at advancing the health and wellbeing of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples. My expertise spans community-led engagement, design and evaluation of culturally responsive lifestyle interventions, mixed-methods research, knowledge translation within Aboriginal Health Services, and leadership in Indigenous research governance.

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