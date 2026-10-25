Mohamed Rabie Moawad: UAE Sets Global Example In Business Formation And Investment

mohamed rabie moawad DIFC

Letsia Holding Chairman praises the UAE's business-friendly regulations, digital government services, and investment environment.

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Mohamed Rabie Moawad, Chairman of Letsia Holding, has highlighted the United Arab Emirates' success in establishing itself as a leading international destination for investment and entrepreneurship through a business environment characterized by simplified company formation procedures, flexible regulatory frameworks, efficient government services, and openness to global markets.

Moawad emphasized that the UAE's ability to attract companies, entrepreneurs, and international investors reflects a comprehensive economic approach that places business facilitation and investment competitiveness at the center of its development priorities.

He noted that streamlined company registration procedures, the expansion of digital government services, and the development of specialized free zones have contributed to creating diverse opportunities for investors and businesses operating across different industries.

“The UAE has established an important model for building an investment-friendly economy through simplified procedures, modern regulatory frameworks, and efficient government services. When establishing and operating a business becomes clearer and more efficient, an economy becomes better positioned to attract new ventures, encourage investment, and support sustainable growth,” said Mohamed Rabie Moawad.

According to Moawad, one of the UAE's most significant achievements is its focus on supporting businesses throughout their development, from initial registration and licensing to operations, expansion, and access to international markets.

He explained that ease of company formation has become a strategic factor in global economic competitiveness, as investors increasingly consider not only market opportunities but also regulatory clarity, administrative efficiency, infrastructure, and access to essential business services when selecting investment destinations.

Moawad also pointed to the UAE's digital transformation initiatives as an important element of its economic development, noting that accessible digital government services can reduce administrative complexity and allow businesses to dedicate more resources to innovation, operations, and growth.

He added that the UAE's experience offers valuable lessons for emerging economies seeking to improve their investment environments, particularly in areas such as administrative simplification, government digitalization, and the modernization of regulatory frameworks.

“What distinguishes the UAE's approach is the recognition that supporting entrepreneurship begins with creating an environment where businesses can establish themselves, operate efficiently, and grow. This experience provides a valuable reference for emerging economies working to strengthen their investment policies and improve the ease of doing business,” Moawad added.

He further highlighted the UAE's strategic geographic location, advanced infrastructure, international connectivity, and developed financial and professional services as factors contributing to its position as a regional and international business hub.

Moawad also acknowledged the role of the country's free zones and economic initiatives in providing diverse business environments that accommodate technology, financial services, manufacturing, trade, and investment activities.

He emphasized that supporting businesses should extend beyond company formation to include access to financial and technological services, workforce development, investment opportunities, and an ecosystem capable of adapting to global economic changes.

The Letsia Holding Chairman concluded by noting that the UAE's combination of regulatory flexibility, digital advancement, infrastructure development, and economic openness demonstrates how coordinated economic policies can strengthen a country's attractiveness to entrepreneurs and international businesses.

He added that the continued development of these elements can further support the UAE's long-term competitiveness while providing useful insights for other economies seeking to encourage private-sector growth and international investment.

Reena Malhota

Letsia

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Mohamed Rabie Moawad: UAE Sets Global Example in Business Formation and Investment News Provided By Letsia October 25, 2026, 19:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Technology



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