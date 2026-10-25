Falcon Fetches $100,000 At Saudi Arabia's 2026 Falcon Auction

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, October 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A young peregrine falcon captured near Arar in northern Saudi Arabia sold for $100,000 (375,000 Saudi riyals) at the National Center for Falcons Auction 2026, setting the highest price recorded at this year's event so far.The falcon, captured in the Umm Khunsur area, was sold on the eighth night of the auction, which runs until Nov. 30. The sale highlights the value of migratory falcons among falconers and enthusiasts in the Kingdom.Measuring 15.5 inches in length and 16 inches in width and weighing 1,110 grams, the falcon attracted bids starting at $29,000 before the price climbed to $100,000.Latif Al-Anazi, one of seven trappers who captured the falcon, said the sale was a rewarding experience for the group. He praised the support provided by the National Center for Falcons, which arranged transportation, accommodation and meals and assisted the trappers throughout the sale process.Al-Anazi, who has spent years trapping falcons, said organized auctions allow birds to reach their market value through competitive bidding and transparent transactions. He recalled selling a young peregrine falcon for $26,500 in the past, adding that he believed it could have fetched a higher price at the center's auction.The auction is part of the center's efforts to regulate the trade in migratory falcons while promoting responsible practices that support wildlife conservation and species sustainability.Only juvenile migratory marine peregrine falcons captured within Saudi Arabia are eligible for the auction. Adult peregrines and saker falcons are excluded under measures intended to protect falcon populations and reduce pressure on the species.Throughout the trapping season, the National Center for Falcons provides trappers with transportation, accommodation, meals and other logistical support. It also organizes live auctions broadcast on television and social media, allowing more potential buyers to participate and increasing transparency in the sales process.The auction aims to preserve Saudi Arabia's falconry heritage while regulating trapping and trading practices, creating economic opportunities for falconers and trappers, and supporting the long-term sustainability of falcon populations and the traditions associated with them.

Falcon Auction

Falcon Auction

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Falcon Fetches $100,000 at Saudi Arabia's 2026 Falcon Auction News Provided By ELAQAT October 25, 2026, 19:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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