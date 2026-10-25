Designated Local Expert Network Endorses Five Real Estate Professionals In Three States

Perla Perez, Ryan Casper, Joseph Trujillo, Francis Wells and Jeremy Larkin each score 100% on The DLE Standard assessment.

CLAREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Designated Local Expert Network today announces its endorsement of five real estate professionals serving communities across California, Illinois and Texas: Perla Perez, known as Ms. Tracy; Ryan Casper; Joseph Trujillo, known as Mr. Los Angeles; Francis Wells; and Jeremy Larkin of The Jeremy Larkin Team.According to DLE, all five have adopted The DLE Standard and completed its internal assessment with scores of 100%. The framework evaluates local market knowledge, documented client experience, property marketing strategy, online visibility practices, inquiry response and professional accountability.The recognition brings together professionals whose specialties range from neighborhood home sales and luxury properties to inherited homes, estate transitions and relocation. Their shared focus is connecting market knowledge with clear communication and a property-specific marketing plan.“Ability Means Nothing Without Visibility is a principle behind DLE, but visibility has to serve the client,” said Anthony Grynchal, founder and CEO of Designated Local Expert Network.“These five professionals bring different strengths to their communities. Our endorsement recognizes their commitment to understanding the market, explaining the strategy and putting their clients' properties in front of relevant buyers.”Five Professionals. Distinct Markets. One Shared Standard.Perla Perez - Ms. Tracy | Tracy, CaliforniaPerla Perez, known as Ms. Tracy, serves buyers, sellers and investors in Tracy and surrounding communities. With more than 19 years of real estate experience, Perez combines neighborhood knowledge with guidance on pricing, property preparation and negotiation.Her practice includes first-time buyers, experienced homeowners and investment-property clients. Her local resources address the practical questions behind a move, including home values, buying preparation and the selling process.California DRE No. 01810299.DLE Profile:Ryan Casper | Chicago, IllinoisRyan Casper, an eXp Realty professional serving Chicago, focuses on helping homeowners navigate challenging selling situations, including inherited properties, probate-related real estate, expired listings and properties previously marketed by their owners.His approach combines pricing analysis, property presentation, marketing and transaction coordination. For families managing an inherited home or owners reconsidering an unsuccessful listing, his work centers on explaining the available options and developing a practical path to market.DLE Profile:Joseph Trujillo - Mr. Los Angeles | Los Angeles, CaliforniaJoseph Trujillo, known as Mr. Los Angeles, is a Marine Corps veteran and eXp Realty professional whose practice includes luxury real estate, sports and entertainment clients, and veteran homeownership.His Los Angeles positioning emphasizes discretion, tailored property marketing and an understanding of clients whose schedules and privacy needs require careful coordination. Alongside his luxury practice, Trujillo helps veterans and families navigate the homebuying process.California DRE No. 02007156.DLE Profile:Francis Wells | Southern CaliforniaFrancis Wells, affiliated with RE/MAX Top Producers, brings more than two decades of experience to residential sales and estate-related property transitions. Based in Chino Hills, she serves San Bernardino County and surrounding Southern California communities.Fluent in English and Spanish, Wells focuses on the real estate aspects of probate, trust sales, inherited homes and estate disposition. Her service emphasizes clear communication and practical guidance during transactions that may involve multiple family members and professional advisers.California DRE No. 01451893.DLE Profile:Jeremy Larkin - The Jeremy Larkin Team | The Woodlands, TexasJeremy Larkin and The Jeremy Larkin Team serve The Woodlands, North Houston and the Montgomery County area. Larkin brings more than 20 years of real estate experience and a background that includes nine years in the U.S. Air Force as an F-16 fighter jet technician.His team's concierge approach combines property marketing, local market guidance and regular client communication. Services include buying, selling, leasing and investing, with strategies tailored to each client's property and goals.DLE Profile:Local Expertise Backed by Marketing CapabilitiesDLE connects its local expertise framework with technology, educational content and marketing support designed to improve discoverability and help members present properties to relevant audiences.Its proprietary designation offerings include:1. Designated Online Visibility Expert - DOVE: Digital presence, useful content, discoverability and inquiry tracking.2. Designated Luxury Marketing Expert - DLME: Property presentation, premium marketing and outreach suited to luxury homes.3. Designated International Marketing Expert - DIME: Marketing strategies for reaching relevant international audiences through appropriate channels and professional relationships.These offerings address a shared seller objective: create more opportunities for qualified buyers to discover, evaluate and inquire about a property.DLE encourages members to distinguish exposure metrics, such as views and clicks, from inquiries, completed showings and offers. That approach helps sellers understand the response to their marketing and make informed decisions about presentation, pricing and next steps.“A seller should be able to ask, 'Who are we reaching, what response are we getting, and what happens next?' and receive a clear answer,” Grynchal said.“That is where local expertise, marketing technology and accountability come together.”About The DLE StandardThe DLE Standard is Designated Local Expert Network's proprietary member assessment framework. Its six areas of evaluation cover market knowledge, client experience, marketing strategy, online visibility, responsiveness and professional accountability.The five professionals recognized in this announcement each received 100% on DLE's internal assessment. These scores reflect the network's evaluation and are separate from government licensing, independent rankings and client review ratings.About Designated Local Expert NetworkDesignated Local Expert Network is a Claremont, California-based membership, marketing and professional referral network. It supports members through local branding, digital visibility practices, educational content, technology and collaboration.DLE and its related marketing designations are proprietary credentials offered within its paid membership programs. Real estate services are provided through each professional's respective brokerag

Jeff Baenen

Designated Local Expert Network

+1 260-443-4900

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Designated Local Expert Network Endorses Five Real Estate Professionals in Three States News Provided By TP Studio October 25, 2026, 19:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management



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