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Russian Forces Attack Three Districts In Dnipropetrovsk Region, Injuring One Person

Russian Forces Attack Three Districts In Dnipropetrovsk Region, Injuring One Person


Date: 2026-10-25 03:05:10

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Mykola Lukashuk, chairman of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council, reported this on Facebook.

In the Nikopol District, the enemy launched attacks using artillery, FPV drones, and UAVs against Nikopol, Marhanetsk, Chervonohryhorivka, Myrove, Tomakivka, the urban and rural communities of Pokrovsk, and the Mozolevka community.

Three private homes, two summer cottages, a business, a passenger bus, a combine harvester, and power lines were damaged there.

In Dnipro, UAV attacks caused fires and damaged infrastructure. In the Solonyanska community, a garage was destroyed and a private home was damaged. In the Mykolaivska community of the Dniprovskyi district, power lines were damaged by a“Banderolla” strike.

Read also: Russian forces strike Kharkiv 's Osnovianskyi district

Additionally, in the Mykolaivska community of the Synelnykivskyi district, a man was injured in an FPV drone attack.

As reported by Ukrinform, on October 24, the Russian military attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 20 times; four people were killed and another 14 were wounded.

Photo: Mykola Lukashuk, Facebook

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