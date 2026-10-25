Russian Forces Attack Three Districts In Dnipropetrovsk Region, Injuring One Person
In the Nikopol District, the enemy launched attacks using artillery, FPV drones, and UAVs against Nikopol, Marhanetsk, Chervonohryhorivka, Myrove, Tomakivka, the urban and rural communities of Pokrovsk, and the Mozolevka community.
Three private homes, two summer cottages, a business, a passenger bus, a combine harvester, and power lines were damaged there.
In Dnipro, UAV attacks caused fires and damaged infrastructure. In the Solonyanska community, a garage was destroyed and a private home was damaged. In the Mykolaivska community of the Dniprovskyi district, power lines were damaged by a“Banderolla” strike.Read also: Russian forces strike Kharkiv 's Osnovianskyi district
Additionally, in the Mykolaivska community of the Synelnykivskyi district, a man was injured in an FPV drone attack.
As reported by Ukrinform, on October 24, the Russian military attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 20 times; four people were killed and another 14 were wounded.
Photo: Mykola Lukashuk, Facebook
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment